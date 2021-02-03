‘Homeless’ Camacho takes on new challenge

By
|
Posted on Feb 04 2021
In this file photo, Frank “The Crank” Camacho trains in California before his fight. Camacho is on break from MMA fight and will be taking on a new challenge to raise awareness on homelessness. (Contributed Photo)

Marianas warrior Frank “The Crank” Camacho is taking on another challenge off the octagon cage, as he will be running/walking around the villages in Guam in 24 hours to raise awareness about homelessness on the island.

“I don’t have a million dollar to give to people, but I have two strong feet and a healthy body and mind that will do this challenge to educate us how homelessness has become a serious problem on Guam and how we can help people who are in this difficult situation,” said Camacho.

As the MMA fighter prepares for the challenge, he is encouraging people to send donations to GuamTime.net and 100% of the proceeds will go to The Guam Homeless Coalition. Camacho, who successfully won his battle with the COVID-19 virus and is getting ready for his next Ultimate Fighting Championship call, added that they may also set up donation stations on the day of the challenge and announcements will be made later.

In this file photo, Frank “The Crank” Camacho, fifth left back row, joins fellow MMA fighters for a group photo after a training run in California. (Contributed Photo)

The 31-year-old said his 24-hour run/walk will start at 10am on Feb. 12 at the southern part of Guam or at the Merizo Pier all the way to the norther end in Ritidian Point and if he still has time, he will also pass through Marine Drive. Camacho will not bring food or any form of hydration in the duration of the challenge and if he needs to take a rest, he can’t do it indoor. He would be depending on the people he will meet along the way to have something to eat or drink to survive the challenge for one day.

“It’s really like emulating how it’s like to be homeless, being out there the whole time,” said Camacho, adding that he decided to launch this awareness campaign after hearing a story (from an interview) of an army veteran who became homeless.

Frank “The Crank” Camacho will be taking on a challenge off the octagon cage on Feb. 12. (Contributed Photo)

“Even me, I don’t have a real idea of the extent of homelessness problem on island. I am one of those who had misconception about homeless people, their struggles. There’s a lot of factors why they ended up being homeless and it’s not by choice. Some lost their jobs, others are victims of domestic violence, while there are people who are suffering from PTSD and other mental health issues,” Camacho said.

Besides helping spread awareness on homelessness and finding a way to help homeless people, Camacho also has a personal stake on this challenge.

“I am not a runner. I am an MMA fighter, I fight for a living, so I would like to see how I can hold on to this 24-hour challenge. I know my body can only hold so much, but my mind can do better. This will be one of the hardest things I will do in my life,” said Camacho, whose single longest run before was 10 miles.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
October 2020

