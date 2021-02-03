#Plant500Marianas extended until Feb. 14

Show your love by planting a tree
By
|
Posted on Feb 04 2021
Share

Oleai Elementary School students plant a tree last week with Miss Northern Marianas Shannon Sasamoto for the #Plant500Marianas campaign. The school’s 4th and 5th grade students planted 50 trees, where for every tree, $1 will be donated by the Lady Diann Torres Foundation to the Micronesia Islands Nature Alliance. (Contributed Photo)

Express your love for the environment, or have an unforgettable eco-conscious date this Valentine’s Day, by planting a tree and taking part in the #Plant500Marianas challenge, organized by Miss Northern Marianas Earth Maria Lael Terlaje and Miss Marianas Shannon Sasamoto, with the Lady Diann Torres Foundation.

The tree planting challenge, with a goal of planting 500 trees all over the island, where, for every tree that gets planted, a dollar will be donated to the Micronesia Islands Nature Alliance, has been extended up until Feb. 14.

To participate, all you have to do is plant a tree, take your photo with the tree, and post it on Facebook and Instagram, with #plant500marianas. Then, tag and follow the social media accounts of Miss Northern Marianas Earth (@missnorthernmarianasearth), Miss Northern Marianas (@missnorthernmarianas), and the Lady Diann Torres Foundation (@ladydianntorres).

Launched in November last year, over 200 trees have now been already planted. Aside from individual volunteers, among those who have joined the cause are 4th and 5th grade students from the Oleai Elementary School, who recently planted 50 trees.

“Thank you to the 4th and 5th graders for their hard work and enthusiasm in planting 50 trees on Tuesday [Jan. 26] for our Plant 500 Marianas Project. The initiative you have taken in this project is a step towards a healthier planet and an environmentally conscious community,” Sasamoto shared.

Terlaje also thanked Oleai Elementary School and their Youth Advisory Panel for participating in the #Plant500Marianas initiative.

“Working with our community and getting the youth excited to be involved, reminds me that there are so many people who strive to see our island prosper… It was so much fun working with this panel and seeing their excitement every time a tree was planted,” Terlaje said.

The two beauty queens and environmental advocates also expressed appreciation to CNMI Forestry’s Pedro Tudela, for helping educate the students on how to plant trees, as well as its benefits.

Miss Earth NMI also appealed to everyone to plant trees, saying, “Let’s do this! In your home, school, or business, we can all work together and make this initiative a success.”

Aside from Oleai Elementary School, the Northern Marianas College, Stellar Marianas, Salty Skin Pacific, Pacifica Insurance, and the CNMI Office of Planning and Development have also participated in the campaign.

Iva Maurin | Author
Iva Maurin is a communications specialist with environment and community outreach experience in the Philippines and in California. She has a background in graphic arts and is the Saipan Tribune’s community and environment reporter. Contact her at iva_maurin@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 4, 2021

Posted On Feb 04 2021

Community Briefs - February 1, 2021

Posted On Feb 01 2021

Community Briefs - January 29, 2021

Posted On Jan 29 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Join the cleanup at Marine Beach this Saturday

Posted On Feb 04 2021

Project HOPE: Healthy Oceans & People Empowerment

Posted On Jan 28 2021
10

10 ways to help the Earth

Posted On Jan 21 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

February 4, 2021, 3:49 PM
Sunny
Sunny
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 9 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:45 AM
sunset: 6:16 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune