Plant500Marianas extended until Feb. 14

Share











Express your love for the environment, or have an unforgettable eco-conscious date this Valentine’s Day, by planting a tree and taking part in the #Plant500Marianas challenge, organized by Miss Northern Marianas Earth Maria Lael Terlaje and Miss Marianas Shannon Sasamoto, with the Lady Diann Torres Foundation.

The tree planting challenge, with a goal of planting 500 trees all over the island, where, for every tree that gets planted, a dollar will be donated to the Micronesia Islands Nature Alliance, has been extended up until Feb. 14.

To participate, all you have to do is plant a tree, take your photo with the tree, and post it on Facebook and Instagram, with #plant500marianas. Then, tag and follow the social media accounts of Miss Northern Marianas Earth (@missnorthernmarianasearth), Miss Northern Marianas (@missnorthernmarianas), and the Lady Diann Torres Foundation (@ladydianntorres).

Launched in November last year, over 200 trees have now been already planted. Aside from individual volunteers, among those who have joined the cause are 4th and 5th grade students from the Oleai Elementary School, who recently planted 50 trees.

“Thank you to the 4th and 5th graders for their hard work and enthusiasm in planting 50 trees on Tuesday [Jan. 26] for our Plant 500 Marianas Project. The initiative you have taken in this project is a step towards a healthier planet and an environmentally conscious community,” Sasamoto shared.

Terlaje also thanked Oleai Elementary School and their Youth Advisory Panel for participating in the #Plant500Marianas initiative.

“Working with our community and getting the youth excited to be involved, reminds me that there are so many people who strive to see our island prosper… It was so much fun working with this panel and seeing their excitement every time a tree was planted,” Terlaje said.

The two beauty queens and environmental advocates also expressed appreciation to CNMI Forestry’s Pedro Tudela, for helping educate the students on how to plant trees, as well as its benefits.

Miss Earth NMI also appealed to everyone to plant trees, saying, “Let’s do this! In your home, school, or business, we can all work together and make this initiative a success.”

Aside from Oleai Elementary School, the Northern Marianas College, Stellar Marianas, Salty Skin Pacific, Pacifica Insurance, and the CNMI Office of Planning and Development have also participated in the campaign.