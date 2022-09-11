House Minority: When will Ethics Committee hold next meeting?

Share











The House of Representatives minority members are wondering as to when the Official Conduct and Ethics Committee is going to meet regarding the two complaints filed against Rep. Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan).

Rep. Joseph Lee Pan T. Guerrero (R-Saipan) said Thursday that he and other members of the House minority are just waiting for Official Conduct and Ethics Committee chairman Rep. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota) to call for a meeting.

Guerrero refused to elaborate due to the Ethics Committee’s rules that only allow Manglona to speak to the media about the complaints.

As of press time, Saipan Tribune was still waiting for comments from Manglona, who also chairs the House Ways and Means Committee.

A lawmaker, who requested anonymity, highly recommended to members of the community to write to chairman Manglona to voice their concerns.

The lawmaker said it is questionable whether Manglona has any intention to move forward with these two complaints.

Minority leader Rep. Angel A. Demapan (R-Saipan) also refused to comment because of the Committee’s gag rules.

Since last month, some lawmakers have been asking when the Ethics Committee will hold their next meeting considering that the Nov. 8 general election is approaching.

Propst is seeking re-election for a House Precinct 1 seat. Manglona is running for senator, representing Rota.

The Ethics Committee held their last meeting on Feb. 17, 2022, in which the Committee decided to move forward with the complaints against Propst.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres then stated he found it troubling that the House Official Conduct and Ethics Committee did not stream live its meeting when they tackled the complaint against Propst.

Torres said the Democrat lawmakers always talk about transparency and that they have nothing to hide, yet the meeting was not streamed live, which makes him wonder why. He said the Ethics Committee should look into the complaints seriously.

At the Feb. 17 meeting the Ethics Committee had agreed to get more information on one of the complaints against Propst and to proceed with the investigation into another complaint.

Saipan Tribune learned that the first complaint is the one filed by Grace “Pitu” Sablan Vaiagae in November 2021 over allegations that Propst had sex with several underaged women approximately 20 years ago when he was still a teacher at the Marinas High School and an employee of the Northern Marianas College.

Vaiagae is a counselor and advocate for the rights of abused women.

The second complaint is the one filed in December 2021 by Robert H. Hunter, who is the former senior policy adviser at the Office of the Governor. Hunter filed the complaint over Propst’s remarks that circulated on social media where the lawmaker allegedly made physical threats and used inappropriate language against Hunter and other people.

Propst has denied the allegations in Vaiagae’s complaint. He, on the other hand, described Hunter as a cyber bully.