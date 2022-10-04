Hunt for man involved in home burglary ends

By
|
Posted on Oct 05 2022
Share

Luis John Castro

The Department of Public Safety has found and arrested one of two individuals accused of burglarizing the home of former lawmaker Luis John Castro last Sept. 23.

Over the weekend, the hunt for Mario O. Sablan, 45, came to an end after police were able to find him and carry out his arrest.

Sablan is allegedly involved in burglarizing the home of Castro over a week ago with his co-defendant, Shaina Castro, who has since been detained at the Department of Corrections.

Last Thursday, DPS issued an advisory seeking the community’s help to locate Sablan as he was nowhere to be found.

Last Friday, Sablan was brought before Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho for an initial appearance and bail hearing.

During the hearing, Camacho imposed a $10,000 cash bail on Sablan for charges of burglary and theft.

At the hearing, Sablan was represented by assistant public defender Tyler Scott, while assistant attorney general Frances Demapan appeared for the government.

Following the hearing, Sablan was remanded back to DOC custody and was ordered to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 5, at 10am. Meanwhile his arraignment was set for Oct. 17 at 9am.

According to court documents, at around 11:59pm last Sept. 23, DPS officers responded to a burglary and theft incident in Finasisu.

At the scene, officers met with the caller, Castro, who stated that his house had just been broken into.

Castro led the police into the home and showed officers a black slipper which did not belong to him, and his bedroom door which was open. Castro said he had closed his bedroom door before he left his house.

He also showed police surveillance footage that showed a woman, who identified as his niece Shaina Castro,  with a man, later identified as Sablan, entering the home. Castro noted that his niece had stolen from him in the past.

Follow-up investigation revealed that the items missing included an Echo brush-cutter, a Vizio television, a backpack with an Asus laptop, an external hard-drive, a drone camera, and an Apple iPad.

Shaina Castro, 23, was located and arrested in Koblerville for charges of burglary and theft.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 5, 2022, 6:10 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 1 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:04 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune