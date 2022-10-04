Hunt for man involved in home burglary ends

Share











The Department of Public Safety has found and arrested one of two individuals accused of burglarizing the home of former lawmaker Luis John Castro last Sept. 23.

Over the weekend, the hunt for Mario O. Sablan, 45, came to an end after police were able to find him and carry out his arrest.

Sablan is allegedly involved in burglarizing the home of Castro over a week ago with his co-defendant, Shaina Castro, who has since been detained at the Department of Corrections.

Last Thursday, DPS issued an advisory seeking the community’s help to locate Sablan as he was nowhere to be found.

Last Friday, Sablan was brought before Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho for an initial appearance and bail hearing.

During the hearing, Camacho imposed a $10,000 cash bail on Sablan for charges of burglary and theft.

At the hearing, Sablan was represented by assistant public defender Tyler Scott, while assistant attorney general Frances Demapan appeared for the government.

Following the hearing, Sablan was remanded back to DOC custody and was ordered to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 5, at 10am. Meanwhile his arraignment was set for Oct. 17 at 9am.

According to court documents, at around 11:59pm last Sept. 23, DPS officers responded to a burglary and theft incident in Finasisu.

At the scene, officers met with the caller, Castro, who stated that his house had just been broken into.

Castro led the police into the home and showed officers a black slipper which did not belong to him, and his bedroom door which was open. Castro said he had closed his bedroom door before he left his house.

He also showed police surveillance footage that showed a woman, who identified as his niece Shaina Castro, with a man, later identified as Sablan, entering the home. Castro noted that his niece had stolen from him in the past.

Follow-up investigation revealed that the items missing included an Echo brush-cutter, a Vizio television, a backpack with an Asus laptop, an external hard-drive, a drone camera, and an Apple iPad.

Shaina Castro, 23, was located and arrested in Koblerville for charges of burglary and theft.