Special assistant Villagomez terminated

Citing only “the interest of the Commonwealth,” Gov. Ralph DLG Torres terminated yesterday the services of Virginia C. Villagomez, who is the special assistant for the Office of Management and Budget.

Torres informed Villagomez in a letter that this termination is effective immediately.

The governor did not cite a specific reason.

Torres said that, pursuant to the Commonwealth Code, “unless otherwise provided by law, any person appointed to any board, agency, commission, or position by the governor shall serve at the pleasure of the governor and may be removed by the governor with or without cause.”

He asked Villagomez to return to the OMB offices items such as keys, key cards, phones, computer equipment (laptops, tablets, etc.) work documents, and any other government property in her possession or control.

Torres said any matters related to closing out Villagomez’s time as the special assistant for OMB will be addressed by Mathilda A. Rosario, the special assistant for Administration.

“Thank you for your time serving my administration. I wish you good luck on your future endeavor,” said the governor in the termination letter.

Villagomez was the governor’s authorized representative on Super Typhoon Yutu.