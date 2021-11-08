Torres wants CHCC to expedite vaccination of children

By
|
Posted on Nov 09 2021

Tag:
Share

Now that the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has started giving Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shots to children in the 5 to 11 age group, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres wants CHCC to expedite the vaccination process for children under this category.

Speaking at a press briefing Friday, Torres encouraged every household, teacher, parent, principal, and school administrator to get all children vaccinated and do it as soon as possible.

CHCC started administering the pediatric vaccines last Saturday at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center.

Torres said if CHCC chief executive officer Esther Muna needs more resources to get nurses to work with the school system for the vaccinations, then they will make sure that they provide such resources. “At the end of the day, we need to get our children vaccinated,” he said.

Torres noted that the CNMI had already reached its goal of having at least 80% of its eligible population being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Eligible population refers to those who are 12 years old and older.

Now that they’re focusing more on the children, the Public School System and the private school system play a great role in the success, Torres said, because children are in school five days a week.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

CHCC transitioning to managing Medical Referral

Posted On Oct 27 2021
, By
0

CMS rescinds termination notice vs CHCC

Posted On Oct 19 2021
, By
0

CHCC board meeting on CUC bills canceled

Posted On Sep 24 2021
, By
0

‘Pfizer vax works in kids ages 5 to 11’

Posted On Sep 22 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

If you have a child who is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, would you have him/her vaccinated?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Sprout & About: The CNMI’s plant-loving community

Posted On Nov 04 2021

Go eco with Marianas Creations

Posted On Oct 28 2021
beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 8, 2021

Posted On Nov 08 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 1, 2021

Posted On Nov 01 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 27, 2021

Posted On Oct 27 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 9, 2021, 11:55 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:16 AM
sunset: 5:46 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune