Torres wants CHCC to expedite vaccination of children

Now that the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has started giving Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shots to children in the 5 to 11 age group, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres wants CHCC to expedite the vaccination process for children under this category.

Speaking at a press briefing Friday, Torres encouraged every household, teacher, parent, principal, and school administrator to get all children vaccinated and do it as soon as possible.

CHCC started administering the pediatric vaccines last Saturday at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center.

Torres said if CHCC chief executive officer Esther Muna needs more resources to get nurses to work with the school system for the vaccinations, then they will make sure that they provide such resources. “At the end of the day, we need to get our children vaccinated,” he said.

Torres noted that the CNMI had already reached its goal of having at least 80% of its eligible population being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Eligible population refers to those who are 12 years old and older.

Now that they’re focusing more on the children, the Public School System and the private school system play a great role in the success, Torres said, because children are in school five days a week.