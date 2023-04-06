Myers, Itibus nominations are withdrawn; Sirok nominated to PUC, Taijeron to MVA

Share











Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has withdrawn his nomination of Robert Harrison Myers Jr. to serve on the board of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. and appointed former CUC counsel James S. Sirok to serve as a member of the Public Utilities Commission.

Palacios also withdrew his nomination of former Commonwealth Development Authority board chair Pedro I. Itibus to the CUC board and also appointed Jamika R. Taijeron to serve as a member of the Marianas Visitors Authority board.

Myers was supposed to represent Rota on the CUC board, but Palacios withdrew Myers’ appointment last March 14. The governor did not state why in his letter to Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan).

Sirok, on the other hand, was nominated to serve as a member of the PUC representing Saipan and the Northern Islands. If confirmed by both Senate and House, Sirok will serve a four-year term that will expire on April 3, 2026.

The governor said Sirok is highly qualified to fulfill the vital responsibilities of PUC and that he and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang are confident that he will devote his time and efforts to represent the interests of the Commonwealth.

As for Itibus’ appointment, Palacios notified DeLeon Guerrero last March 14 that he is withdrawing the nomination at this time, without indicating the reason for the withdrawal.

The Senate Executive Appointments and Government Investigations Committee already conducted a confirmation hearing for Itibus last March 7.

Itibus was appointed to serve the CUC board representing Saipan and the Carolinian community.

Pertaining to the nomination of Taijeron, Palacios said he is appointing Taijeron as a member of the MVA board to represent Saipan. If confirmed by the Senate, Taijeron would serve a four-year term.

Jamika Taijeron, who is currently a manager of DFS Group Ltd., is the wife of House legal counsel Joseph Taijeron.