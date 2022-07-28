Inafa’Maolek Youth returns with fresh outlook on climate change

Share











A group of seven high school students who attended the Native Youth Climate Adaptation and Leadership Congress in West Virginia in June have now returned to the CNMI, equipped with new perspectives and promising goals.

The seven students—Angelica Mario (Kagman High School), D’anahlei Rodriguez (Kagman High School), Juneya Quitano (Kagman High School), Melady Manahane (Kagman High School), Kina Rangamar (Marianas High School), Jude Litulumar (Kagman High School), and Richard Lacson (Kagman High School)—represented the CNMI at this nationwide event as Saipan’s own Inafa’maolek Youth Ambassadors. Ranging in ages from 16 to 17, the group traveled to West Virginia last June 25, 2022, to attend the Congress, which was hosted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. They were accompanied by their mentors and advisers Eva Aguon Cruz, Jessielyn Quitano, and Rep. Sheila Babauta (D-Saipan).

During their one-week stay at the National Conservation Training Center, the students attended various presentations by native professionals in the field, took part in workshops related to conservation, and even participated in the program’s annual river trip, which consisted of paddling 12 miles down the Potomac River. The Congress culminated with youth-led presentations on topics of government policies, indigenous education, language, customs and values, sustainable development, and sustainable agriculture.

When asked to talk about her experience learning about other native and Pacific island cultures, Mario said: “Our similarities stand out just as much as our differences. We’re all facing the same problems with climate change, commercialization, and sustainability. We were all able to educate each other on what steps could be taken to circumvent such obstacles. I hope to be able to implement all that I learned on this trip within my community.”

“I have learned so much from this trip. It is genuinely an experience I will never forget.” Lei adds, “This experience will forever serve as a highlight of my life and my drive to continuously work towards implementing and improving our local and political systems,” Quitano said.

Litulumar said: “Being surrounded by people with many different backgrounds and finding similarities and connections between our traditions and values opened my eyes to a new level of thinking. Now I see myself wanting to know more about our past and wanting to make a positive impact for our future. Coming from an island with a rich history, we have the option to integrate ourselves into modern society while protecting our culture and environment through our indigenous knowledge.”

The students also had the opportunity to tour Washington D.C. and pay a visit to Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan’s office, and ask questions related to Sablan’s work and the issues they had discussed at the NYCALC.

The last leg of this trip was Oahu, where students were exposed to the island’s renowned sustainability practices, urban development and Pacific history. The hroup visited Ka’ala Farms in Waianae, an estate that serves as an agricultural and cultural learning center. During the visit, students learned of the farm’s rich history, traditional farming practices, and natural water systems. The farm aims to empower the community by keeping Native Hawaiian customs relevant and providing a sustainable and accessible food source in the area.

“Being exposed to other cultures and environments gave us all a new perspective to our own home and identity,” Rangamar said. “I’ve never felt so supported about a passion to solve issues within my community until getting involved with this project and organization, I’m so grateful for that.”

The group’s sponsors who made this trip possible included Babauta, Sen. Karl King-Nabors, Rep. Edmund Villagomez, Sen. Justo Quitugua, Rep. Ralph Yumul, Sen. Teresita Santos, Rep. Angel Demapan, Christine Kaipat, Angelo Villagomez, Bryan Benjamin and Bank of Guam.

Inafa’maolek Youth is a youth heritage and empowerment program under the non-profit organization Manhita Marianas, and the NYCALC youth delegation is supported in partnership with the Office of Representative Sheila Babauta and the Friends of the Marianas Trench. If you would like more information about how to support this cause, email inafamaolekyouth@gmail.com. (PR)