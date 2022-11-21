Independent and Democrats decide who wins

By
|
Posted on Nov 22 2022
Share

The combined independents and Democrats will decide who will be our next governor and it is a mathematical fact, given that the overwhelming majority of voters have already voted against Ralph/Vinnie.

So far only two have fallen publicly so Ralph and Vinnie are stuck with the votes they already got and can’t increase their voter count. It’s clear that if everyone who voted for the independents/ Democrats in the general election means that Arnold and Dave will be the winners in the runoff election.

I’ve heard of only one person wanting to switch to Ralph/Vinnie from the Democrat Party as the majority of voters want to have a better government, a better economy, and a better quality of life and Democrats must stay the course and continue to vote against Ralph. But for those who are thinking about switching to Ralph/Vinnie, we have some sayings that I want to share:

1. “Don’t change horses in the middle of a stream”—it’s usually disastrous.

2. One definition of insanity would be to keep “doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

3. “Don’t attend church on Sunday and vote for corruption, retaliation, and poli-tricks on Monday.”

4. We (Democrat Party members) can lead a horse (voter) to water (the polls) but we can’t make them drink (vote), even when it’s to their own advantage—so vote for AD Democrats!

The pledge is real
I must first thank Saipan Mayor David Apatang for suggesting that the independents and Democrats write their agreement down that will cement the agreement for public scrutiny and accountability. The pledge is not just some words on paper but a genuine guarantee that certain things will happen under the AD administration. The AD team didn’t make concession either; they just agreed on the critical issues raised by Democrats so it wasn’t even about compromising nor was anything promised to individuals in the Democratic Party. It is truly an agreement founded upon and driven by integrity/character and the people can surely hold Arnold/Dave accountable. You will rarely ever see agreements like this between politicians from different parties, especially in writing, which is what makes the pledge between the two parties so special and even extraordinary and a first in our political arena. The pledge is real and we can’t trust anything that Ralph says or writes!

So don’t let the idea that it’s not Tina/ Leila anymore because the pledge is Tina’s/Leila’s, who sought the support of the AD team to carry out some of the agenda they had planned. In fact, the AD team really didn’t have to sign the pledge as many Democrats were going to vote for them anyway, but it shows they are men of integrity with a genuine desire to demonstrate they want to rebuild trust and get the ugly out of our politics. It is truly time to clean up the mess that Ralph has made of the CNMI.

Ambrose M. Bennett
Kagman III, Saipan

Ambrose M. Bennett
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you intend to participate in the runoff election on Nov. 25?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Notices

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 18, 2022

Posted On Nov 18 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 15, 2022

Posted On Nov 15 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 11, 2022

Posted On Nov 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

November 22, 2022, 6:12 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s NE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:22 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune