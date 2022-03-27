Individual is arrested on multiple charges, including sexual assault

By
|
Posted on Mar 28 2022
Share

The CNMI Department of Public Safety arrested a man last March 18, 2022, soon after responding to a a call reporting a disturbing the peace incident at a home in Oleai, Saipan.

A DPS news release stated that responding police officers had learned that Edwin Sablan was arguing with his wife while breaking glass within the residence. An interview conducted within the residence revealed that Sablan had been beating up the wife and daughter. He was arrested at the scene for disturbing the peace, assault and battery, and domestic violence.

Sablan

While investigating a separate case, it was revealed that Sablan had sexually assaulted a minor in the first degree. On March 22, 2022, an arrest warrant was signed and issued by CNMI Superior Court associate judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio for the charges of disturbing the peace, sexual assault in the first degree, and attempted sexual assault in the first degree, with bail set at $100,000. 

At approximately 6:24pm on that same day, Sablan was again arrested at a residence in Susupe and transported to the Department of Corrections where he was booked and detained. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With many countries now easing their COVID-19 restrictions, do you have any plan to go off-island within this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Amplifying youth voices for climate change

Posted On Mar 24 2022
NMI

Taking environmental action for the community

Posted On Mar 17 2022

Youth Affairs Office beautifies parks and beaches

Posted On Mar 10 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 23, 2022

Posted On Mar 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 28, 2022, 6:04 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:15 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune