Individual is arrested on multiple charges, including sexual assault

Share











The CNMI Department of Public Safety arrested a man last March 18, 2022, soon after responding to a a call reporting a disturbing the peace incident at a home in Oleai, Saipan.

A DPS news release stated that responding police officers had learned that Edwin Sablan was arguing with his wife while breaking glass within the residence. An interview conducted within the residence revealed that Sablan had been beating up the wife and daughter. He was arrested at the scene for disturbing the peace, assault and battery, and domestic violence.

While investigating a separate case, it was revealed that Sablan had sexually assaulted a minor in the first degree. On March 22, 2022, an arrest warrant was signed and issued by CNMI Superior Court associate judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio for the charges of disturbing the peace, sexual assault in the first degree, and attempted sexual assault in the first degree, with bail set at $100,000.

At approximately 6:24pm on that same day, Sablan was again arrested at a residence in Susupe and transported to the Department of Corrections where he was booked and detained. (PR)