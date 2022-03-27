Two deaths; 38 new cases

Share











The CNMI recorded two COVID-19-related fatalities last week, with the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. reporting the CNMI’s 33rd COVID-19-related death on Friday and the 32nd COVID-19-related death late Thursday.

As per its standard procedure, CHCC did not disclose further details of the two fatalities.

As of March 25, 2022, there were three individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

Also, a combined total of 38 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 11,022 cases since March 28, 2020. A duplicate was deleted, CHCC said.

CHCC first reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 late Thursday, followed by 26 new cases on Friday. The 12 cases were identified on March 23, 2022, one of them on Tinian. The 26 cases were identified on March 24, 2022.

Of the 11,022 total cases that have been identified in the CNMI, there have already been 10,850 recoveries; 139 active cases; and 33 COVID-19-related deaths. Of these numbers, 10,220 were identified via community testing and 802 via travel testing.

A total of 35 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered on March 25, 2022; the day before, a total of 45 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered.

Of the eligible population, 59.8% have already received an additional dose. The vaccination rate is calculated using the 2020 Census population estimates for the CNMI and includes the eligible 5-years-old and older population.

A total of 251 COVID-19 tests were conducted on March 24, 2022: 238 via Community-Based Testing; six at the Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center; and seven at the Rota Health Center. The day before, a total of 115 COVID-19 tests were conducted: 102 via Community-Based Testing; 12 at the Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center; and one at the Rota Health Center. (Saipan Tribune)