COVID UPDATE

Two deaths; 38 new cases

By
|
Posted on Mar 28 2022
Share

The CNMI recorded two COVID-19-related fatalities last week, with the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. reporting the CNMI’s 33rd COVID-19-related death on Friday and the 32nd COVID-19-related death late Thursday. 

As per its standard procedure, CHCC did not disclose further details of the two fatalities.

As of March 25, 2022, there were three individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. 

Also, a combined total of 38 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 11,022 cases since March 28, 2020. A duplicate was deleted, CHCC said.

CHCC first reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 late Thursday, followed by 26 new cases on Friday. The 12 cases were identified on March 23, 2022, one of them on Tinian. The 26 cases were identified on March 24, 2022. 

Of the 11,022 total cases that have been identified in the CNMI, there have already been 10,850 recoveries; 139 active cases; and 33 COVID-19-related deaths. Of these numbers, 10,220 were identified via community testing and 802 via travel testing.

A total of 35 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered on March 25, 2022; the day before, a total of 45 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered. 

Of the eligible population, 59.8% have already received an additional dose. The vaccination rate is calculated using the 2020 Census population estimates for the CNMI and includes the eligible 5-years-old and older population. 

A total of 251 COVID-19 tests were conducted on March 24, 2022: 238 via Community-Based Testing; six at the Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center; and seven at the Rota Health Center. The day before, a total of 115 COVID-19 tests were conducted: 102 via Community-Based Testing; 12 at the Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center; and one at the Rota Health Center. (Saipan Tribune)

 

Saipan Tribune
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With many countries now easing their COVID-19 restrictions, do you have any plan to go off-island within this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Amplifying youth voices for climate change

Posted On Mar 24 2022
NMI

Taking environmental action for the community

Posted On Mar 17 2022

Youth Affairs Office beautifies parks and beaches

Posted On Mar 10 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 23, 2022

Posted On Mar 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 28, 2022, 6:04 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:15 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune