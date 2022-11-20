Roadside waving heralds onset of Education Month celebration

By
|
Posted on Nov 21 2022
Share

CNMI Public School System educators, students, administrators, support staff, and supporters display signs for Education Month in a roadside waving at the Garapan Fishing Base last Friday afternoon. (LEIGH GASES)

Dozens of CNMI Public School System educators, students, administrators, support staff, and supporters held an Education Month roadside waving at the Garapan Fishing Base last Friday afternoon, festooning the Beach Road pathway with colorful signs while cars honked as they drove by.

At the same time, a roadside waving was held at Broadway on Tinian and at Pinatang Park on Rota.

Lenelle Bansil, a junior at Da’Ok Academy in Koblerville, said she came out to support educators “because they put all their hard work into teaching us– how to get our future ready. ​​I just came out here to support my school because they’ve done everything for me to help me make sure that I graduate on time. I’m really glad that there’s a lot of people that are out here supporting our education.”

Hilda Rios, principal of Tanapag Middle School, said about that Friday’s event is the kickoff rite for the celebration of Education Month. We always do this every year. It’s so much fun to go out and do something exciting and fun and just engage with the community. It’s nice to see that there’s so much support out here for the teachers especially, and all the staff, not just at the school level, but up at the central office also because it takes a whole system to make education work for everyone.”

Riya Nathrani, the 2021 State Teacher of the Year, who was at the roadside waving, said that Education Month “is really to celebrate teachers, counselors, school administrators, central office administrators, all the students for having education and just all the hard work that goes into the day in and day out of making things possible in the classroom. So, I think this really brings collaboration and camaraderie in our community. And we’re also sharing it with the community so they get to see a snapshot of the PSS staff and how we kind of are working together to make education the best that could be in the Marianas.”

Vinni Orsini, CNMI PSS Social Studies program manager, said at the event that he was there to celebrate education, which he believes is the islands’ No. 1 resource. “We’re strengthening it, we’re growing it, and we’re seeing people from the CNMI and all over the world making a change…and it all begins with education here at home. So, we’re celebrating the successes that we’ve [achieved] and we’re looking forward to the future.”

A calendar of events for Education Month can be found on the CNMI Public School System’s social media pages, including Facebook and Instagram, with the 34th Education Day/Of the Year Recognition to be held this Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Saipan Southern High School from 7:30am to 4:30pm.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you intend to participate in the runoff election on Nov. 25?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Notices

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 18, 2022

Posted On Nov 18 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 15, 2022

Posted On Nov 15 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 11, 2022

Posted On Nov 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

November 21, 2022, 11:59 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 4 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:22 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune