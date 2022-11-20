Roadside waving heralds onset of Education Month celebration

Share











Dozens of CNMI Public School System educators, students, administrators, support staff, and supporters held an Education Month roadside waving at the Garapan Fishing Base last Friday afternoon, festooning the Beach Road pathway with colorful signs while cars honked as they drove by.

At the same time, a roadside waving was held at Broadway on Tinian and at Pinatang Park on Rota.

Lenelle Bansil, a junior at Da’Ok Academy in Koblerville, said she came out to support educators “because they put all their hard work into teaching us– how to get our future ready. ​​I just came out here to support my school because they’ve done everything for me to help me make sure that I graduate on time. I’m really glad that there’s a lot of people that are out here supporting our education.”

Hilda Rios, principal of Tanapag Middle School, said about that Friday’s event is the kickoff rite for the celebration of Education Month. We always do this every year. It’s so much fun to go out and do something exciting and fun and just engage with the community. It’s nice to see that there’s so much support out here for the teachers especially, and all the staff, not just at the school level, but up at the central office also because it takes a whole system to make education work for everyone.”

Riya Nathrani, the 2021 State Teacher of the Year, who was at the roadside waving, said that Education Month “is really to celebrate teachers, counselors, school administrators, central office administrators, all the students for having education and just all the hard work that goes into the day in and day out of making things possible in the classroom. So, I think this really brings collaboration and camaraderie in our community. And we’re also sharing it with the community so they get to see a snapshot of the PSS staff and how we kind of are working together to make education the best that could be in the Marianas.”

Vinni Orsini, CNMI PSS Social Studies program manager, said at the event that he was there to celebrate education, which he believes is the islands’ No. 1 resource. “We’re strengthening it, we’re growing it, and we’re seeing people from the CNMI and all over the world making a change…and it all begins with education here at home. So, we’re celebrating the successes that we’ve [achieved] and we’re looking forward to the future.”

A calendar of events for Education Month can be found on the CNMI Public School System’s social media pages, including Facebook and Instagram, with the 34th Education Day/Of the Year Recognition to be held this Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Saipan Southern High School from 7:30am to 4:30pm.