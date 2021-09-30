MPU, TanHoldings rout foes in opener

Posted on Oct 01 2021

MP United Football Club coach Chris Aninzo gestures to his players during the halftime break in their boys U15 division game against Shirley’s FC during the opening week of the 2021 NMIFA Youth Fall League last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (Contributed Photo)

MP United Football Club and TanHoldings Football Club came out strong in the opening of the 2021 NMIFA Youth Fall League last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

TanHoldings played in the curtain-raiser in the boys U15 division and hammered Paire Football Club, 10-0, while MP United closed out the action in the division and whipped Shirley’s Football Club, 15-0.

Isaiah Barcinas paced MP United with his four goals, while Ian Song and Miles Linden chipped in three apiece.

Mark Joseph Patubo and Anthony Austria also had three goals each in TanHoldings’ lopsided win over Paire. Anthony John Bergancia added a pair, while Christian Lucero and Mark Ryan Costales made one each.

In the second game in the division, Kanoa Football Club downed Matansa, 6-2. Markus Toves had twin goals for Kanoa, while Paul Lizama, Christopher Daikichy, and Leland Deleon Guerero contributed one apiece. Kanoa also got an own goal, while Matansa’s pair came from Philip Megino.

GIRLS U15 DIVISION
Kanoa 5, Paire 4
Kanoa triumphed too in the girls U15 game last weekend after nipping Paire.

Valerie Estella delivered two goals for Kanoa, including the game-winning goal in the 50th minute. Kanoa was credited an own goal and drew two from Kaleen Leemarvin.

Kylie Sabina scored two goals for Paire, while Miranda Borja and Teneasha Diaz made one apiece.

Southern United 5, MP United 3
Summer Manahane had a hat-trick to lift Southern United past MP United.

Manahane got help from Megan Elayda and Pia Ngewakl, who tallied one goal each. Aubrey Castro registered all three goals for Southern United.

TanHoldings 14, Shirley’s 0
In the first game in the division, TanHoldings crushed Shirley’s FC.

Rizza Relucio starred in the victory after firing six goals. Mia Abuan chipped in three and TanHoldings drew goals from four other players to complete the rout of Shirley’s.

CO-ED U12 DIVISION
TanHoldings 2, MPU Blue 1
TanHoldings nailed a close win in its opener in the division.

Emerson Brillo made both goals for TanHoldings, while Martin Jambor posted the lone goal for MPU Blue.

Paire 6, Matansa 3
Paire outclassed Matansa in the other U12 match last weekend.

Jazzroy Villagomez tallied three goals for Paire, while Rodney Tomei notched twin goals. Paire had an own goal. Anton Megino logged all three goals for Matansa.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

