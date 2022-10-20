GUBERNATORIAL TOWN HALL FORUM

‘Investing ARPA money in economy, bringing in investors will prevent furloughs’

Torres says MVA approves Australia as new source of tourists
By
|
Posted on Oct 21 2022
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres delivers his closing statement as his running mate, Sen. Vinnie Vinson F. Sablan (R-Saipan), listens during the Gubernatorial Town Hall Forum at the American Memorial Park Theater Wednesday night. Also in the photo, from left to right on the table, are moderators Northern Marianas College School of Education associate professor Dr. Beylul Solomon and NMC Language and Humanities assistant professor Adam Walsh, Associated Students of NMC senator Bonnie Gio Sagana, and ASNMC secretary Daryll De Luna. Torres and Sablan are running for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, under the Republican Party in the Nov. 8 general election. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and his running mate, Sen. Vinnie Vinson F. Sablan (R-Saipan), said Wednesday that investing the CNMI’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act money in the economy and bringing in airlines and investors will prevent furloughs for CNMI workers.

This was one of the many points the two emphasized during their scheduled appearance at the three-day Gubernatorial Town Hall Forum organized by the Northern Marianas College at the American Memorial Park Theater Wednesday night. Torres and Sablan are running for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, under the Republican Party, in the Nov. 8 general elections. They were last tandem featured in the forum as the two other pairs of candidates appeared on the first two days. NMC hosted the event in collaboration with the Associated Students of NMC.

When asked how do they intend to confront the likelihood of a second wave of furloughs for CNMI workers given the expiration of ARPA funds, Torres said that, with Hyatt Regency Saipan, Crowne Plaza Resort, new airlines, and all these investors coming in, that will prevent furloughs because there are more opportunities for investment in the CNMI.

The governor said that creating a strong and vibrant economy is key in order for the workforce to continue to have opportunities.

He said his administration spends ARPA money with understanding that tourism is vital to the economy, which is why the administration is investing so much to revive the Japanese market and continue to bring in the Japanese and Korean markets.

He said he is proud of the Marianas Visitors Authority as it just approved Australia as another destination source of tourists for the CNMI.

The governor said he is also looking forward to perhaps seeing other sources of tourists, like the Philippines and Vietnam.

Torres said it is not just tourists that will come in, but also investors. “So by growing the economy, we’re able to then grow the workforce,” he said.

Torres said he and Sablan will continue to direct resources to the Northern Marianas Technical Institute.

He said for the first time in CNMI history, there are three institutions—NMTech, Northern Marianas College, and the Public School System—coming together and addressing the workforce.

“As the governor and lieutenant governor to be, we will be right there next to you, guys, giving you the resources, because that’s what we need in order for us to give opportunities to everyone: not just current employees, but anyone that calls the CNMI home and those what want to come here and make the CNMI home,” Torres said.

Sablan said what the governor is doing right now is investing in the economy using ARPA money, bringing in airlines for interisland services, and trying to bring in more direct flights services from other countries to bring in tourists.

“This is all about population. If you bring in a population, you have a greater pool of workforce. We need to create a balanced workforce,” Sablan said.

He said the CNMI’s population is only between 50,000 and 60,000 so the pool of workforce is very limited.

The senator underscored the importance of building a program where they can find a balance between what the CNMI’s need for foreign skilled workers and how to build the CNMI’s local capacity, and how that’s going to work to sustain the future of the Commonwealth.

“So we need to invest in the economy and build the population. It all really relies on the population,” he said.

Sablan said the more people the CNMI has, that means a bigger pool to choose from for the workforce.

Torres and Sablan answered 10 more questions and follow-up questions relating to infrastructure, policies to support youth, immigrants, student engagement, young entrepreneurs, healthcare, social service and food security, criminality, illegal drugs, and climate change.

NMC president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero, in an interview after the forum, said he is proud of their students for coming up with a new format because they were originally going to do a debate.

Deleon Guerrero said the students, who were volunteers of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce Gubernatorial Debate, decided after that debate that they wanted “to dive deeper.”

“And they were able to pull it off and I’ve been hearing great things from our community,” he said.

Deleon Guerrero said he appreciates the most the student’s professionalism. “It was a very professional town hall meeting and very relaxing. We learned a lot and I just applaud them for all their hard work,” he said.

ASNMC president Anushi Joshi said she is very excited and relieved that the forum is now done as they have planned the event for months.

“I’m grateful that all these candidates came and shared their thoughts with us and I hope the community learned something and I hope they vote for their right leaders this election,” Joshi said.

ASNMC senator Bonnie Gio Sagana said this experience was a monumental moment for them because they were able to take into consideration all the candidates who are running this year and showing people through online and in-person what are the plans of the CNMI’s future leaders.

“I personally feel like this event continues to strive for a better civilization, for more equality for everyone, while we try to make sure that it’s also something that can continue on as future events the NMC can hold,” Sagana.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

October 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 20, 2022

Posted On Oct 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 12, 2022

Posted On Oct 12 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2022

Posted On Oct 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 21, 2022, 6:11 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:10 AM
sunset: 5:53 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune