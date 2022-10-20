‘Investing ARPA money in economy, bringing in investors will prevent furloughs’

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and his running mate, Sen. Vinnie Vinson F. Sablan (R-Saipan), said Wednesday that investing the CNMI’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act money in the economy and bringing in airlines and investors will prevent furloughs for CNMI workers.

This was one of the many points the two emphasized during their scheduled appearance at the three-day Gubernatorial Town Hall Forum organized by the Northern Marianas College at the American Memorial Park Theater Wednesday night. Torres and Sablan are running for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, under the Republican Party, in the Nov. 8 general elections. They were last tandem featured in the forum as the two other pairs of candidates appeared on the first two days. NMC hosted the event in collaboration with the Associated Students of NMC.

When asked how do they intend to confront the likelihood of a second wave of furloughs for CNMI workers given the expiration of ARPA funds, Torres said that, with Hyatt Regency Saipan, Crowne Plaza Resort, new airlines, and all these investors coming in, that will prevent furloughs because there are more opportunities for investment in the CNMI.

The governor said that creating a strong and vibrant economy is key in order for the workforce to continue to have opportunities.

He said his administration spends ARPA money with understanding that tourism is vital to the economy, which is why the administration is investing so much to revive the Japanese market and continue to bring in the Japanese and Korean markets.

He said he is proud of the Marianas Visitors Authority as it just approved Australia as another destination source of tourists for the CNMI.

The governor said he is also looking forward to perhaps seeing other sources of tourists, like the Philippines and Vietnam.

Torres said it is not just tourists that will come in, but also investors. “So by growing the economy, we’re able to then grow the workforce,” he said.

Torres said he and Sablan will continue to direct resources to the Northern Marianas Technical Institute.

He said for the first time in CNMI history, there are three institutions—NMTech, Northern Marianas College, and the Public School System—coming together and addressing the workforce.

“As the governor and lieutenant governor to be, we will be right there next to you, guys, giving you the resources, because that’s what we need in order for us to give opportunities to everyone: not just current employees, but anyone that calls the CNMI home and those what want to come here and make the CNMI home,” Torres said.

Sablan said what the governor is doing right now is investing in the economy using ARPA money, bringing in airlines for interisland services, and trying to bring in more direct flights services from other countries to bring in tourists.

“This is all about population. If you bring in a population, you have a greater pool of workforce. We need to create a balanced workforce,” Sablan said.

He said the CNMI’s population is only between 50,000 and 60,000 so the pool of workforce is very limited.

The senator underscored the importance of building a program where they can find a balance between what the CNMI’s need for foreign skilled workers and how to build the CNMI’s local capacity, and how that’s going to work to sustain the future of the Commonwealth.

“So we need to invest in the economy and build the population. It all really relies on the population,” he said.

Sablan said the more people the CNMI has, that means a bigger pool to choose from for the workforce.

Torres and Sablan answered 10 more questions and follow-up questions relating to infrastructure, policies to support youth, immigrants, student engagement, young entrepreneurs, healthcare, social service and food security, criminality, illegal drugs, and climate change.

NMC president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero, in an interview after the forum, said he is proud of their students for coming up with a new format because they were originally going to do a debate.

Deleon Guerrero said the students, who were volunteers of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce Gubernatorial Debate, decided after that debate that they wanted “to dive deeper.”

“And they were able to pull it off and I’ve been hearing great things from our community,” he said.

Deleon Guerrero said he appreciates the most the student’s professionalism. “It was a very professional town hall meeting and very relaxing. We learned a lot and I just applaud them for all their hard work,” he said.

ASNMC president Anushi Joshi said she is very excited and relieved that the forum is now done as they have planned the event for months.

“I’m grateful that all these candidates came and shared their thoughts with us and I hope the community learned something and I hope they vote for their right leaders this election,” Joshi said.

ASNMC senator Bonnie Gio Sagana said this experience was a monumental moment for them because they were able to take into consideration all the candidates who are running this year and showing people through online and in-person what are the plans of the CNMI’s future leaders.

“I personally feel like this event continues to strive for a better civilization, for more equality for everyone, while we try to make sure that it’s also something that can continue on as future events the NMC can hold,” Sagana.