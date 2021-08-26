IPI ordered to secure cranes at Garapan construction site

Posted on Aug 27 2021

The U.S District Court for the NMI has issued an order authorizing Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC to secure the cranes at its construction site that has become a topic of concern for neighboring businesses.

U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona ordered IPI to do whatever necessary to secure the cranes.

“IPI may take whatever action is necessary to secure the cranes, including but not limited to removing the turntables, cab jibs, and counterweights, and to secure the property generally from storm damage,” she said.

Aside from the securing of cranes, though, Manglona ordered IPI not to engage in any construction activity, pursuant to the stop work order imposed in the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Labor.

“IPI shall not engage in construction work intended to advance or complete the project except as provided in the First Amended Consent Judgment. IPI shall remain in compliance with all court orders,” she said.

In addition, IPI must deposit the estimated labor costs in a United States bank and provide the U.S. Department of Labor secretary with the account information.

“IPI shall deposit the estimated labor costs for securing the cranes ($25,000) with a United States bank and provide the account information to the [USDOL] secretary before any work begins on the cranes. Provided that IPI complies with the terms of this order, IPI’s work in securing the cranes and the property against storm damage is authorized and shall not be consider a violation of the Order Finding Civil Contempt and Imposing a Stop Work Order,” Manglona said.

According to a consent judgment between IPI and USDOL, IPI must make monthly payments of $164,270.08 to USDOL from April 1, 2021, to Dec. 1, 2021, for a total amount of $1,478,430.72.

IPI has been allowed to delay its September 2021 payment so it can undertake safety work at its construction site in Garapan to secure construction cranes.

To date IPI has made a payment of $821,350.60, from January to August 2021.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

