BREAKING NEWS: CNMI positive count now at 236

Four additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19—two last Friday and two cases today. This brings the CNMI total to 236 cases since March 28, 2020.

The first two individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed through fifth-day testing on Aug. 26 and testing on arrival on Aug. 27, 2021.

Another two cases were identified by travel screening and confirmed through testing on arrival on Aug. 27, 2021.

These individuals have been quarantined and are being monitored.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of these new confirmed cases.

Also, there is only one active hospitalization right now, according to CHCC. (PR)