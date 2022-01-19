Two more tested positive on Rota

By
|
Posted on Jan 20 2022
Two additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 via travel testing, bringing the total to eight on Rota, according to a Rota Health Center news release yesterday. The individuals have been isolated and are now being monitored.

A total of two close contacts of the two new cases were identified and both tested negative for COVID-19. RHC conducted 13 PCR tests on Jan. 18, 2022.

The RHC Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the newly confirmed cases, and this effort will continue until all probable cases are identified and tested.

Rota has been largely spared from the COVID-19 pandemic and has not had a positive COVID-19 case until the first week of January this year, when it recorded two new cases.

The RHC news release warned that unvaccinated individuals are at risk of serious illness from COVID-19, and unvaccinated individuals spread the virus at a higher rate than vaccinated individuals, thereby increasing the spread and risk of serious illness toward other unvaccinated individuals.

The RHC highly encourages unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated or get a booster shot against COVID-19 to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death. For the latest information on vaccine availability or to register for a vaccine, visit www.vaccinatecnmi.com. (PR)

