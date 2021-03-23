  • Newborn screening at CHC
  • Mobil Smiles Reward

‘Tax lien subordinate to consent judgment’

By
|
Posted on Mar 24 2021

Tag:
Share

The U.S. Department of Labor and the CNMI Department of Finance have come to an agreement that the consent judgment filed by the former against Imperial Pacific International Holdings, Ltd and Imperial Pacific International (CNMI), LLC will take precedence over the tax lien filed by the latter.

In a stipulation submitted to the U.S. District Court for the NMI, the two parties came to an agreement—without going through a formal process of adjudication—that the CNMI Department of Finance’s tax lien against IPI and IPIH will be subordinate to the consent decree claim of USDOL.

Prompted by the stipulation, U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona issued an order yesterday reflecting this, saying that the CNMI’s claims and liens against IPI, IPIH, and IPIH chair Cui Li Jie are subordinated to the USDOL secretary’s claim against them in the amount of $1.5 million.

“This amount of the [U.S. Labor] secretary’s claim will be prior to and superior to the Commonwealth’s claims and liens,” said Manglona.

Last March 23, the court ruled in favor of USDOL over Finance, through Richard Santos, Revenue and Taxation Collection & Remittance Branch manager, who filed the tax lien against IPI in federal court last August 2020 for allegedly failing to pay $9,416,887 in Business Gross Revenue Tax for the tax period in 2017 to 2019.

“There is a lien in favor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands on all property and rights to property belonging to the taxpayer for the amount of these taxes and any additional penalties, interest, and costs that may accrue,” said Santos last August 2020.

As of press time, there was no official court document if the appointed receiver, Joyce Tang, has taken action against IPI or if the receivership has been extended again.

IPI has funds for payroll

In its 10th status report last March 22, IPI said it has sufficient funds to cover the payroll for this Friday.
Additionally, IPI’s employee housing still has power and food services continue without interruption for all H-2B workers.

IPI said there are no new repatriations and construction work at Imperial Pacific Resort in Garapan remains suspended.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.

Related Posts

0

IPI receivership extended again

Posted On Mar 22 2021
, By
0

IPI receivership gets more time

Posted On Mar 15 2021
, By
0

IPI terminates all employee benefits

Posted On Mar 11 2021
, By
0

‘Who is the CNMI government dealing with at IPI?’

Posted On Mar 09 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2021

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 24, 2021

Posted On Mar 24 2021

Community Briefs - March 22, 2021

Posted On Mar 22 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 16, 2021

Posted On Mar 16 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

universal

How do we stop illegal dumping?

Posted On Mar 11 2021

4 researchers get funding for marine projects from UOG Sea Grant

Posted On Mar 04 2021

MINA installs 10 monofilament recycling bins on Saipan

Posted On Feb 18 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 24, 2021, 3:10 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 63%
wind speed: 7 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:18 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune