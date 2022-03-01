Kilili leads effort to adjust how $46M highway program is allocated

By
|
Posted on Mar 02 2022

Tag:
Share

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) said over the weekend that he is leading an effort with Guam Delegate Michael San Nicolas (D-GU) and American Samoa Delegate Amata Radewagen (R-AS) to have the U.S. Department of Transportation adjust how the $46 million Territorial Highway Program is allocated.

In his e-kilili newsletter, Sablan said DOT announced Thursday the availability of $46 million in federal highway funds for the Marianas, American Samoa, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Sablan

He said the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act increased the Territorial Highway Program, though which this money flows, by 14% over the next five years.

The CNMI delegate said the CNMI and American Samoa currently each receive only 10% of the funding. Yet, he said, the new 2020 U.S. Census results find that the CNMI’s population is greater than 10% of the total of all four insular areas.

Sablan said by other measures, such as road distance and land area, the current allocation formula also short-changes the Marianas.

“With a significant amount of new money becoming available, now is the time to reconsider this administrative funding formula that has not changed since 1992,” he said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Marine
0

Kilili, Babauta, Perez support 5-year review of planned Marianas National Marine Sanctuary

Posted On Mar 02 2022
, By
sablan
0

Kilili to DC: NMI needs skilled CW workers to build infra projects

Posted On Feb 07 2022
, By
sablan
0

Kilili says PUA/PFUC claims backlog reduced slightly

Posted On Jan 31 2022
, By
0

CPA seeks Kilili’s help with US DOT, Congress

Posted On Dec 24 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How often do you use plastic bags in grocery stores?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Trash

Trash drop-off held for Precinct 5 residents

Posted On Feb 24 2022
miss earth

Miss NMI Earth Elemental Queens joins forces for beach cleanup

Posted On Feb 17 2022
lions

Serving the community, caring for the environment

Posted On Feb 10 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 1, 2022

Posted On Mar 01 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2022

Posted On Feb 23 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 2, 2022, 11:23 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 11 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 13 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 6:33 AM
sunset: 6:25 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune