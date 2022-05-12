Jimin, Hye Jin top junior tennis championships

Posted on May 13 2022
Top junior netters Jimin Woo and Hye Jin Elliot stamped their class anew in the 2022 TSL CNMI Junior Tennis Championships that concluded last weekend at the American Memorial Park tennis courts.

In the boys 18, top seed Woo dropped only three games en route to winning the title following a 6-1, 6-2 victory over surprise finalist Jung Wang, who upset No. 2 seed Isaac Heo in the semifinals.

Elliot, for her part, continued her mastery over close friend Serin Chung, 6-1, 6-4, marking the nth time the Saipan International School batchmates faced off in the division.

In the boys 16, David Kwon came all the way from being the third seed to win the competition when he won over fourth seed Simon Tang in the finals, 6-4, 6-3. The Mt. Carmel School freshman outlasted top seed Cody Shimizu in the semis, 7-5, 4-6, 10-6.

Elliot

There was an upset in the boys 14 when No. 2 Henry Choi got the better of top seed June Yu after a protracted match, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 10-7.

In the girls 14, Irin Chung justified her No. 1 seeding following a 6-1, 6-0 victory over No. 2 Hoo Wang.

Ryan Choi also scored an upset after the second seed shocked No. 1 Ian Chae, 6-3, 6-2, in the boys 12 finals.

In the boys 10, No. 2 Jinho Cody bested No. 1 Minjoon Michael Joon for all the marbles, 6-3.

Jenna Pascual continued her giant-killing ways after the unseeded player won the girls 10 following a 6-1 win over No. 2 seed Vivian Chung, 6-1. She earlier ousted No. 1 seed Emma Lang in the semis, 6-4.

In doubles play, Ian Chae and Ryan Choi won the boys doubles 12 with a perfect 5-0 record. Henry Choi and Nason Wessel took the cake with a 3-0 result in the boys doubles 14. In the girls doubles 14, Irin Chung and Savita Sikkel went perfect at 2-0 to win the division.

Finally in the boys doubles 18, Andy Kim and David Kwon won the age group after compiling an unscathed 3-0 record.

The 2022 TSL CNMI Junior Tennis Championships was sponsored by the Tan Siu Lin Foundation and organized by the Northern Mariana Islands Tennis Association.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
