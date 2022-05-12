No judge named yet to handle suit vs Senate

By
|
Posted on May 13 2022
Share

The impeachment trial of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is set to begin today at the CNMI Senate but the CNMI Judiciary has yet to assign a judge to rule on Sen. Sen. Paul A. Manglona’s (Ind-Rota) request for a temporary restraining order to temporarily suspend the Senate proceedings.

As of 5:30pm press time yesterday, Saipan Tribune learned that the CNMI Superior Court had yet to assign a judge to hear the complaint and rule on the TRO request taken out by Manglona and two other CNMI residents. They want the court to temporarily put the impeachment trial on hold until alleged violations made by the Senate in regard to the impeachment proceedings are addressed.

The complaint named Senate President Jude Hofschneider, and Sens. Karl King-Nabors (R-Tinian), Victor Hocog (R-Rota), Francisco Cruz (R-Rota), Vinnie Sablan (R-Saipan), and Justo Quitugua (R-Saipan) as defendants.

In related news, Manglona and CNMI residents Carmen Patricia Deleon Guerrero and Bruce Lee Jorgensen filed a motion yesterday seeking a temporary restraining order against the Senate to suspend the impeachment proceedings while their complaint remains pending with the Superior Court.

“[We] were compelled to initiate this civil action, in an effort to protect and promote the welfare, rights, and fiduciary interests of all members of the CNMI general public. Pro se plaintiffs are cognizant that defendants intend to commence [impeachment proceedings] on May 13, which relate directly and are inextricably intertwined with the claims alleged in the complaint,” the motion for TRO stated. Appearing before the court without a lawyer is considered pro se.

In addition, the three plaintiffs claim that the impeachment proceedings would cause irreparable harm to the CNMI community if it were to begin.

“Pro se plaintiffs seek to protect themselves, and the CNMI community at large from the certainty that if the May 13th session transpires—and the impeachment proceedings or related activities commence and/or conclude pursuant and/or through application or impact of the impeachment rules the Senate has enacted in violation, circumvention, and subversion of CNMI law, including the Open Government Act requisites—then detrimental impact and irreparable harm to all in the CNMI community shall be compounded with exacerbated and otherwise needless harmful consequences,” the motion stated.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, Manglona and his co-plaintiffs have filed five causes of actions to sue Republican members of the Senate on the grounds of violations of the Open Government Act, violations of the CNMI Constitution, breach of constitutional duty, and alleged deprivation of due process and civil rights.

As relief, the plaintiffs want the court to grant a restraining order prohibiting the defendants from proceeding with the Senate’s impeachment trial under the allegedly tainted impeachment rules, among others.

Just hours after the plaintiffs filed their complaint, two of the CNMI’s five Superior Court judges recused themselves from hearing the case.

The plaintiffs believe the three remaining judges will follow suit.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

With the use of masks no longer recommended in public places in the CNMI, how often do you still wear masks in public?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 9, 2022

Posted On May 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2022

Posted On Apr 28 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 22, 2022

Posted On Apr 22 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 13, 2022, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:49 AM
sunset: 6:38 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune