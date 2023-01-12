JKPL closed Tuesday in lieu of MLK Day holiday

Posted on Jan 13 2023

The Joeten-Kiyu Public Library will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in lieu of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. We will take this time to recognize and honor the memory and message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a true hero and leader in the social justice movement for equality. Wishing everyone an enjoyable and inspiring Martin Luther King Jr. Day!

Take this time to visit your public library’s free resources by visiting www.cnmilib.org to search for books available at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library’s online card catalog or check out e-books at Baker and Taylor Axis 360.

MLKJ Day Book recommendations

Children: Martin & Mahalia: his words, her song by Andrea Davis Pinkney (available at the Children’s Library at the JKPL)

Children: Memphis, Martin, and the Mountaintop: The Sanitation Strike of 1968 by Alice Faye Duncan

Teens: Kindred by Octavia E. Butler (available on e-book Baker & Taylor Axis 360)

Adults: The Words of Martin Luther King, Jr. by Coretta Scott King (available at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library) (PR)

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

