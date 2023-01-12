Staffler is acting DOL chief

By
|
Posted on Jan 13 2023

Tag: ,
Share

Leila Staffler and Vicky Benavente

The resignation of former Department of Labor secretary Vicky Benavente was made official yesterday and former representative Leila Staffler has been chosen as acting DOL chief in her stead.

Benavente, who has served as DOL secretary for years, tendered her resignation last Dec. 31, 2022, and her exit has been lowkey since yesterday.

“I submitted my resignation on Dec. 31, 2022. It was quiet,” Benavente told Saipan Tribune.

Yesterday, Gov. Arnold I. Palacios officially issued a memorandum informing government departments of the appointment of Staffler as acting DOL chief and confirming Benavente’s resignation.

Palacios also appointed last Wednesday Paul Tenorio as the executive director for Criminal Justice Planning Agency effective immediately.

In a separate memorandum addressed to all department and activity heads, Palacios asked everyone to extend their cooperation to Staffler and Tenorio as they assume their new duties and responsibilities.

Staffler was the running mate of then-representative Christina E. Sablan under the Democratic Party during the November 2022 gubernatorial election.

Last Dec. 29, then-governor Ralph DLG Torres designated Labor Employment Services director Eugene Tebuteb as the acting Labor secretary effective Jan. 1, 2023, after Benavente submitted her courtesy resignation.

Last Jan. 5, Torres designated Kaecia Reyes as the acting CJPA director effective the following day.

‘Honored and privileged’

During a brief interview with Benavente, she said she was honored to be given the opportunity to serve as DOL secretary for over five years, and to serve alongside the folks who make up the department.

“I’m very honored and privileged to have worked with my fantastic team at the Department of Labor for the last few years. We went through a lot together like the typhoons, the pandemic, and more. It was tough times and yet we still stuck together. I’m just very privileged,” she said.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to have helped the community with developing their skills, and the youth also with evaluating their choices when looking for jobs. I’m glad to have been part of all of that,” Benavente added.

The former Labor secretary said that she learned a lot and has established long-lasting relationships both within and outside the department.

“I learned a lot. I established a lot of relationships within and out of the department and federal partners and I couldn’t have done all of that without the support of my team who worked with me. Even under the worst pressure, they didn’t buckle and continued to make sure that we followed the rules. They worked hard, day in and day out,” she said.

Her only hope, Benavente said, is that whoever takes over continues the good work she has left behind, which is to further develop the CNMI workforce.

“To whoever takes over, I wish them the best of luck and I hope they continue the work we’ve been doing to help our workforce,” she said.

As for her future endeavors, Benavente said she’s looking at pursuing a career in the education system.

“I’m trying to get into education now, possibly the Public School System or at the Northern Marianas College because I would like to utilize my skills to provide more resources to these entities, either through federal grants, or revenue generating programs, and to also help advance the skillsets of our community. Im still looking and hoping God will put me where I can do the best and I’ll go from there,” she said. (With Ferdie de la Torre)

Contributing Author

Related Posts

0

NMI’s 83 pct. federal match rate for Medicaid is now permanent

Posted On Jan 12 2023
, By
NMITA
0

Ramsey, Elliot lead early tennis rankings

Posted On Jan 10 2023
, By
0

Saipan Tribune donates $2,000 to 5 non-profits

Posted On Jan 09 2023
, By
CNMI
0

Manuel siblings top weight classes

Posted On Jan 09 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you intend to watch the inauguration of the new Palacios-Apatang administration next week?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2023

Posted On Jan 11 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 6, 2023

Posted On Jan 06 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 4, 2023

Posted On Jan 04 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

January 13, 2023, 5:38 PM
Rain
Rain
24°C
real feel: 23°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 9 m/s NE
wind gusts: 14 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:46 AM
sunset: 6:05 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune