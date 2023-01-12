Staffler is acting DOL chief

Share











The resignation of former Department of Labor secretary Vicky Benavente was made official yesterday and former representative Leila Staffler has been chosen as acting DOL chief in her stead.

Benavente, who has served as DOL secretary for years, tendered her resignation last Dec. 31, 2022, and her exit has been lowkey since yesterday.

“I submitted my resignation on Dec. 31, 2022. It was quiet,” Benavente told Saipan Tribune.

Yesterday, Gov. Arnold I. Palacios officially issued a memorandum informing government departments of the appointment of Staffler as acting DOL chief and confirming Benavente’s resignation.

Palacios also appointed last Wednesday Paul Tenorio as the executive director for Criminal Justice Planning Agency effective immediately.

In a separate memorandum addressed to all department and activity heads, Palacios asked everyone to extend their cooperation to Staffler and Tenorio as they assume their new duties and responsibilities.

Staffler was the running mate of then-representative Christina E. Sablan under the Democratic Party during the November 2022 gubernatorial election.

Last Dec. 29, then-governor Ralph DLG Torres designated Labor Employment Services director Eugene Tebuteb as the acting Labor secretary effective Jan. 1, 2023, after Benavente submitted her courtesy resignation.

Last Jan. 5, Torres designated Kaecia Reyes as the acting CJPA director effective the following day.

‘Honored and privileged’

During a brief interview with Benavente, she said she was honored to be given the opportunity to serve as DOL secretary for over five years, and to serve alongside the folks who make up the department.

“I’m very honored and privileged to have worked with my fantastic team at the Department of Labor for the last few years. We went through a lot together like the typhoons, the pandemic, and more. It was tough times and yet we still stuck together. I’m just very privileged,” she said.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to have helped the community with developing their skills, and the youth also with evaluating their choices when looking for jobs. I’m glad to have been part of all of that,” Benavente added.

The former Labor secretary said that she learned a lot and has established long-lasting relationships both within and outside the department.

“I learned a lot. I established a lot of relationships within and out of the department and federal partners and I couldn’t have done all of that without the support of my team who worked with me. Even under the worst pressure, they didn’t buckle and continued to make sure that we followed the rules. They worked hard, day in and day out,” she said.

Her only hope, Benavente said, is that whoever takes over continues the good work she has left behind, which is to further develop the CNMI workforce.

“To whoever takes over, I wish them the best of luck and I hope they continue the work we’ve been doing to help our workforce,” she said.

As for her future endeavors, Benavente said she’s looking at pursuing a career in the education system.

“I’m trying to get into education now, possibly the Public School System or at the Northern Marianas College because I would like to utilize my skills to provide more resources to these entities, either through federal grants, or revenue generating programs, and to also help advance the skillsets of our community. Im still looking and hoping God will put me where I can do the best and I’ll go from there,” she said. (With Ferdie de la Torre)