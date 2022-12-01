Join the Annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count

By
|
Posted on Dec 02 2022
File photo shows a Mariana crow. (CREATIVE COMMONS)

Join us for the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count! This event is free and open to the public. All skill levels and ages are invited to participate. Started in 1900 by the National Audubon Society, the Christmas Bird Count is the world’s longest-running citizen science project. The CNMI Division of Fish and Wildlife has organized local counts for over 25 years, typically tallying thousands of birds and 40-plus species.

Volunteers for the Saipan Count will meet at 6am at American Memorial Park to divide into teams for roadside and walking surveys. Teams will spread out to cover the island, finding and recording as many birds and bird species as possible. Bring binoculars if you have them, but it’s okay if you don’t. Participants should be sure to wear sun protection, bring water and snacks.

The Rota Count will also happen Dec. 28 and volunteers will meet at 6am at Tweksberry Park. The Tinian Count will happen Dec. 19 and volunteers will meet at 6am at Jones Park.

For more information, contact Emilie Kohler, 664-6032 or kohler.dfw@gmail.com. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
