COMMUNITY BRIEFS – December 2, 2022

By
|
Posted on Dec 02 2022
Share

Veterans invited to town hall meeting on Dec. 13

The CNMI Office of the Governor and the CNMI Office of Veterans Affairs invite all veterans residing on Saipan to attend a Village Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm at the American Memorial Park Theater.

This Village Town Hall meeting is called at the behest of Maj. Gen. Reginald Neal, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Pacific, to engage in a forum with all veterans to enable them to voice their concerns, needs, and challenges and ask any questions that they may have. (PR)

Seas hazardous to small craft until Monday

A small craft advisory will be in effect from 6am today, Friday, to 5pm Monday. This means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots are expected to produce wave conditions hazardous to small craft.
Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, eeast winds will be increasing to between 15 and 25 knots, with gusts of up to 30 knots, and seas will be increasing to between 10 and 13 feet in the coastal waters of Guam, Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in hazardous conditions. (PR)

High risk of rip currents until Tuesday

The public is being warned of a high risk of rip currents through Tuesday afternoon on Saipan-Tinian, Rota, and Agrihan. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, dangerous rip currents are present in east-facing reefs of the Marianas through Tuesday afternoon.

A trade-wind swell will maintain surf of up to nine feet and a high risk of rip currents along east facing reefs the next several days. By late week, northeasterly trade swell will increase and will likely cause surf along north facing reefs to also increase. This could result in a high risk of rip currents along north reefs and hazardous surf along both north and east facing reefs for the weekend.

The public is advised to swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR)

Scheduled power service interruption on Dec. 3

There will be a scheduled power service interruption on Dec. 3, 2022, as the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. continues its ongoing system maintenance.

-Time: 6am to 9am

-Area(s) affected: As Terlaje, Kannat Tabla, Fina Sisu, Airport Road to Lower Dandan, Isley Field, Obyan, CPA Airport, As Lito to Chalan Monsignor Martinez Road, Saipan International School, Chalan Tun Joaquin Doi Road, and parts of Chalan Kanoa.

Purpose: To perform line clearing along Monsignor Guerrero.

• Water wells affected: Dandan, Isley, Kannat Tabla and As Terlaje Tank Service Areas may be affected. Customers may experience low pressure to no water services, which is dependent on the tank level.

• Wastewater facility affected: A13, A14 and A15; however, lift stations will be monitored.

For more information, contact the CUC Customer Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.comlCommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Instead of using P.O. boxes, do you support the idea of home delivery of mail in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 29, 2022

Posted On Nov 29 2022
Notices

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 18, 2022

Posted On Nov 18 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 15, 2022

Posted On Nov 15 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

December 2, 2022, 6:11 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:28 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune