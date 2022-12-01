COMMUNITY BRIEFS – December 2, 2022

Share











Veterans invited to town hall meeting on Dec. 13

The CNMI Office of the Governor and the CNMI Office of Veterans Affairs invite all veterans residing on Saipan to attend a Village Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm at the American Memorial Park Theater.

This Village Town Hall meeting is called at the behest of Maj. Gen. Reginald Neal, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Pacific, to engage in a forum with all veterans to enable them to voice their concerns, needs, and challenges and ask any questions that they may have. (PR)

Seas hazardous to small craft until Monday

A small craft advisory will be in effect from 6am today, Friday, to 5pm Monday. This means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots are expected to produce wave conditions hazardous to small craft.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, eeast winds will be increasing to between 15 and 25 knots, with gusts of up to 30 knots, and seas will be increasing to between 10 and 13 feet in the coastal waters of Guam, Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in hazardous conditions. (PR)

High risk of rip currents until Tuesday

The public is being warned of a high risk of rip currents through Tuesday afternoon on Saipan-Tinian, Rota, and Agrihan. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, dangerous rip currents are present in east-facing reefs of the Marianas through Tuesday afternoon.

A trade-wind swell will maintain surf of up to nine feet and a high risk of rip currents along east facing reefs the next several days. By late week, northeasterly trade swell will increase and will likely cause surf along north facing reefs to also increase. This could result in a high risk of rip currents along north reefs and hazardous surf along both north and east facing reefs for the weekend.

The public is advised to swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR)

Scheduled power service interruption on Dec. 3

There will be a scheduled power service interruption on Dec. 3, 2022, as the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. continues its ongoing system maintenance.

-Time: 6am to 9am

-Area(s) affected: As Terlaje, Kannat Tabla, Fina Sisu, Airport Road to Lower Dandan, Isley Field, Obyan, CPA Airport, As Lito to Chalan Monsignor Martinez Road, Saipan International School, Chalan Tun Joaquin Doi Road, and parts of Chalan Kanoa.

Purpose: To perform line clearing along Monsignor Guerrero.

• Water wells affected: Dandan, Isley, Kannat Tabla and As Terlaje Tank Service Areas may be affected. Customers may experience low pressure to no water services, which is dependent on the tank level.

• Wastewater facility affected: A13, A14 and A15; however, lift stations will be monitored.

For more information, contact the CUC Customer Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.comlCommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)