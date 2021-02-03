Join the cleanup at Marine Beach this Saturday

The Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality is inviting community volunteers to join the beach cleanup at the Marine Beach in Kagman this Saturday, Feb. 6, from 8am to 10am.

The cleanup, organized one Saturday of every month by BECQ’s Cleanup Brigade, brings together volunteers from within the organization and the community, to clean up a pre-identified area for two hours, where afterwards, the trash that gets collected is hauled away for disposal at the Marpi landfill.

Last year, in February, the Cleanup Brigade collected about 760 lbs of trash during the cleanup, also in Marine Beach.

For more information about waste management, or to volunteer in the community cleanups, contact the BECQ office at 664-8500/1.

Iva Maurin | Author
Iva Maurin is a communications specialist with environment and community outreach experience in the Philippines and in California. She has a background in graphic arts and is the Saipan Tribune’s community and environment reporter. Contact her at iva_maurin@saipantribune.com

