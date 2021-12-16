Joint resolution OKs Torres’ request for $500 retiree bonuses

By
|
Posted on Dec 17 2021
Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) and Gov. Ralph DLG Torres

The Senate unanimously adopted Wednesday a joint resolution approving Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ request to the Legislature to create a new program and business unit that would pave the way for the release of $500 bonuses to CNMI government retirees.

Nine senators approved Torres’ request to reprogram $1.3 million from the general fund for the payment of the retirees’ bonuses.

Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian), author of the Senate Joint Resolution 22-05, said they agreed with the importance of expeditiously entertaining Torres’ request in support of the retirees.

“The timing of these funds could not be more fitting to spread joy as we prepare for the upcoming holiday season,” said Hofschneider, adding that it has been four years since the last bonus was distributed to retirees.

He said the Senate continues to support the retirees and their contributions to the CNMI government and its people.

Hofschneider said after the Senate’s approval of the joint resolution, he reached out to House of Representatives Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) for their expeditious action on the resolution.

Senate Joint Resolution 22-05 will be transmitted to the House for action at their scheduled session on Dec. 20, 2021.

Sen. Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota) requested the House to expeditiously adopt the same joint resolution so the retirees can avail of these bonuses in time for the holidays.

Before the voting, Sen. Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) said it’s always nice to address issues that concern retirees.

“I know that they have served their time in the workforce and obviously, everybody wants to see that time in their life where they would generate a certain type of income and annuity,” DeLeon Guerrero said.

The senator said she believes that government employees are just as deserving of a bonus if they are to reprogram funds from the general funds.

“I believe, personally, that they also deserve to be given a bonus because they are also working within the public sector,” she said.

Deleon Guerrero said the government employees existing today deserve also to be given a bonus because they are serving the community.

In his letter Tuesday to the Legislature, Torres said the purpose of the joint resolution is to address technicalities that delayed the disbursement of the retiree bonus payments that were initially scheduled for Dec. 15, 2021.

Torres said legislative support for a joint resolution will allow the Department of Finance to reprogram the $1.3 million needed for the bonus payments to retirees.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
