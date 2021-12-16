Remaining Summer P-EBT vouchers issued next week

Posted on Dec 17 2021
With 5,951 households in the CNMI already given their Summer Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer coupons, or Summer P-EBT, as of yesterday, the Nutrition Assistance Program of the Department of Community & Cultural Affairs will be issuing this benefit to the remaining 552 households on Saipan on Dec. 21 and 22.

NAP administrator Walter Macaranas said yesterday that the distribution for the remaining households will be via drive-thru at the NAP Office in As Lito from 8am to 5pm.

Macaranas said this includes approved applications to households that submitted applications during the open period from Oct. 18 to Nov. 30, 2021.

P-EBT is a federal program that provides food stamp benefits to school-aged children who lost access to school meals because their school was closed or operating with reduced in-person attendance due to COVID-19 in school year 2020-21.

Summer P-EBT is an extension of P-EBT for school year 2020-21. Each eligible child will receive $438 in the form of NAP coupons. NAP started the distribution of Summer P-EBT benefits on Saipan last month.

Macaranas said NAP has processed Summer P-EBT benefits for 6,503 households consisting of 12,685 children in the CNMI.

He said that households that won’t be able to pick up their benefits during Dec. 21 and 22 drive-thru may pick up their benefits via walk-in at the NAP Benefit Issuance Office in As Lito. He said the summer benefits will be available for pick up through March 31, 2022.

He said application numbers that have been approved and whose summer benefits are available for pickup are posted in the NAP website: http://cnminap.gov.mp.

P-EBT provided the Marianas an estimated $11.1 million. The Summer P-EBT is estimated at $5.5 million.
NAP and the Public School System’s Child Nutrition Program are partnering to administer the P-EBT and Summer P-EBT.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
