Jorgensen: I'm happy to serve the Rota community

By
|
Posted on Jun 30 2023
Despite some voices that oppose his nomination and appointment to the Commonwealth Ports Authority board of directors, Bruce Jorgensen said he is still happy to serve the Rota community.

Jorgensen, in response to the petition signed by some members of the Rota community opposing his appointment to the board representing Rota, says that he remains passionate about representing Rota and serving the people who call the island home.

“I continue to be happy to serve the CNMI community in general, and the Rota community in particular, regardless of whether a handful of detractors, adversaries, or those with personal, business, or political objectives, would prefer otherwise,” he said.

Jorgensen, in response to the allegations that he is not a resident of Rota, said that he has lived on Rota for years and has even participated in the previous election as a Rota voter. He also stated that he intends to live out the rest of his life on Rota, adding “you can’t get any more permanent residence than that.”

“I’ve lived on Rota off and on for over 35 years; I returned to the CNMI during May 2022 to reside and retire on Rota. I participated as a Rota voter in last fall’s CNMI general election without protest, complaint, objection, or challenge from any Rota or CNMI residents. And as recently as four days ago, I continue to receive mail at the Rota post office,” he said.

As far as his qualifications are concerned, Jorgensen believes he holds enough experience under his belt to serve on the CPA board on behalf of Rota.

“As far as qualifications go, I know of no other person from or with ties to Rota who possesses any law or master of laws degree in maritime, shipping, marine environmental law, etc. As someone famous once said, you can tell a man by the number, veracity, integrity, power, and/or politics of his enemies,” Jorgensen said.

Ultimately, Jorgensen says, he has nothing to gain by taking on the appointment and he is merely committed to the Rota community’s interest.

“Some reportedly oppose my prospective confirmation as a CPA board member because of the perception that I’m incorruptible and have a history of successfully taking on issues where fiduciary responsibilities are at play. I’m retired, so in no dire need of money. I have no family members/relatives who have, want, or need CNMI employment. And I have a history of commitment to public service, community interests, and confronting unpopular/impermissible actions by government officials and entities,” he said.

The Senate has yet to confirm Jorgensen’s nomination.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
