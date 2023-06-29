Tom Yum introduces dinner buffet, combo specials

Share











You can now have eat-all-you-can Pad Thai, tom yum soup, fried chicken wings, and green papaya salad for dinner as Tom Yum Restaurant has expanded its sumptuous buffet to the evening.

Owner Phannee Regan said the Garapan restaurant began offering their Thai smorgasbord last April but only every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The dinner buffet costs only $18 and aside from Thai food, Tom Yum’s excellent cooks have also whipped up Filipino and Mexican cuisine like lumpia and quesadillas.

Regan said she introduced the dinner buffet after she heard a lot of clamoring from her loyal customers. It started out as an only-Saturday event, but proved so popular that she added Thursday and Friday to the mix.

The dinner buffet can have more than nine items in the spread, including Tom Yum’s new salad bar and dessert station where you typically can find green papaya salad, fresh spring rolls, and their signature sweet tapioca and seasonal fruit desserts.

The dinner buffet also perfectly pairs with Tom Yum’s happy hour that has different themes for each evening—Thai Nights for Thursday, Lana Nights for Friday, and Live Band for Saturday. Pinoy Nights are held every Sunday. Drinks are as low as $6 during Tom Yum’s happy hour.

Aside from the thrice-a-week dinner buffet, Tom Yum also recently introduced combo platters ranging in price from $20 to $25. These include fresh rolls, pork num took, and vegetable stir fry; fishcakes, spring rolls, and fried chicken; chicken laab, fishcakes, and spring rolls; and Pad Thai tofu, fried chicken, and papaya salad.

Tom Yum also offers a hot pot dish that is a combination of chicken, pork, beef, or seafood with rice noodles and vegetables for only an affordable $30.

Regan also proudly shared that Tom Yum has joined the Saipan Electronic Darts Association and in fact has fielded six teams in the current season.

Asked what makes Tom Yum’s Thai cuisine different from other Thai restaurants on the island, Regan said their dishes are heirloom recipes passed from one generation to the other in their family. True to the restaurant’s name, all their tom yum dishes—may it be fried rice, soup, or noodles—are always a must-try, she said.

Tom Yum’s dinner buffet is every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 6:30pm to 9pm.

Tom Yum’s Thai lunch buffet is still available from Monday to Sunday, from 11am to 2pm. Dine in and take-out are also available.

For more information about Tom Yum, call (670) 488-2963 or (670) 285-5943. They welcome orders through their Facebook page: Tom Yum Restaurant Saipan.