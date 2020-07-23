July is Bereaved Parents Awareness Month

By
|
Posted on Jul 24 2020

Tag:
Share

As a continued effort every year during the month of July, we bring awareness of Bereaved Parents Awareness Month.  We, the community of bereaved parents, continue to advocate on what bereaved parents go through after the loss of a child. We discuss the physical and mental issues during our time of grief. No matter the age, no matter the cause, we come together to support one another. 

This month, we come together again with a Walk to Remember on July 24 at 5pm. The meet will be at The Shack, followed by a walk along the beach. Paradise Dental will be providing water. Please feel free to bring a snack to share. Bereaved parents are welcome to bring a picture of your child. 

The community is invited to show support to the parents who have lost a child.  Thank you for your support.

Tania Marie Mendiola
via email

Tania Marie Mendiola

Related Posts

Thank you!

Posted On Jul 30 2018
, By

‘A Walk to Remember’ this Thursday

Posted On Jul 24 2018
, By

Walk to Remember on July 26

Posted On Jul 09 2018
, By

Tinian to join global candlelight vigil

Posted On Dec 04 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

July 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 21, 2020

Posted On Jul 21 2020

Community Briefs - July 15, 2020

Posted On Jul 15 2020

Community Briefs - July 3, 2020

Posted On Jul 03 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

July 24, 2020, 10:10 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:58 AM
sunset: 6:50 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune