July is Bereaved Parents Awareness Month

As a continued effort every year during the month of July, we bring awareness of Bereaved Parents Awareness Month. We, the community of bereaved parents, continue to advocate on what bereaved parents go through after the loss of a child. We discuss the physical and mental issues during our time of grief. No matter the age, no matter the cause, we come together to support one another.

This month, we come together again with a Walk to Remember on July 24 at 5pm. The meet will be at The Shack, followed by a walk along the beach. Paradise Dental will be providing water. Please feel free to bring a snack to share. Bereaved parents are welcome to bring a picture of your child.

The community is invited to show support to the parents who have lost a child. Thank you for your support.

Tania Marie Mendiola

via email