Possible hostage situation in Afetnas

Afetnas Road is closed right now, Tuesday afternoon, as police received a call about a possible hostage situation as a habitual offender with a gun barricaded himself inside a house, Saipan Tribune learned.

Sources said the man was being served an arrest warrant in his residence in Afetnas at around 12:50pm. He then released a few rounds of gun shots in the air in an effort to evade police officers

Police are still trying to confirm if someone got hit as a result of the shooting.

In a press release, the Department of Public Safety said multiple shots indeed were fired inside the house and that they are taking extra precautionary measures by securing the immediate area and by evacuating all nearby residence who neighbor the scene.

Law enforcement officers are currently negotiating the suspects surrender. The department will release more information on the current situation once it becomes available.

More details to follow.