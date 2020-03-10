Possible hostage situation in Afetnas

By
|
Posted on Mar 10 2020

Tag:
Share

Afetnas Road is closed right now, Tuesday afternoon, as police received a call about a possible hostage situation as a habitual offender with a gun barricaded himself inside a house, Saipan Tribune learned.

Sources said the man was being served an arrest warrant in his residence in Afetnas at around 12:50pm. He then released a few rounds of gun shots in the air in an effort to evade police officers

Police are still trying to confirm if someone got hit as a result of the shooting.

In a press release, the Department of Public Safety said multiple shots indeed were fired inside the house and that they are taking extra precautionary measures by securing the immediate area and by evacuating all nearby residence who neighbor the scene.

Law enforcement officers are currently negotiating the suspects surrender. The department will release more information on the current situation once it becomes available.

More details to follow.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

BREAKING NEWS: 4 hurt as scaffold at IPI construction site collapses

Posted On Jan 10 2020
, By

Saipan Tribune is 2019 Christmas Village champ

Posted On Dec 20 2019
, By
0

T.O.A.S.T.: Tasting Oranges And Salmon Together

Posted On Nov 28 2019
, By
0

DHS: No REAL ID, no flying within the US

Posted On Nov 15 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - March 8, 2020

Posted On Mar 09 2020

Community Briefs - March 4, 2020

Posted On Mar 04 2020

Community Briefs - February 28, 2020

Posted On Feb 28 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 10, 2020, 9:27 PM
Clear
Clear
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 75%
wind speed: 3 m/s NE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:27 AM
sunset: 6:26 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune