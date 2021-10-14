NMC’s Staff Senate recognizes outstanding employees

Northern Marianas College’s Staff Senate recently recognized its staff members of the quarter. From left, awardees Timberley Ngewakl, Robert Suzuki Sr., and Carla Sablan. (NMC)

The Northern Marianas College’s Staff Senate named three employees as “Staff of the Quarter” awardees as part of its efforts to recognize and acknowledge staff members’ hard work and commitment to students.

The three individuals are NMC Foundation program coordinator Carla Sablan, supply specialist II Robert Suzuki, and budget analyst Timberly Ngewakl. Each of them will receive a prize and a reserved parking slot for the quarter. 

“Congratulations to Carla Sablan, Timberley Ngewakl, and Robert Suzuki, Sr.,” NMC Staff Senate president Geri Rodgers said. “They exemplify NMC employees’ spirit of hard work and true care and concern for their Proa family. Thank you for your efforts towards making processes run smoothly at the college. We appreciate you!”

The Staff Senate sponsored a Fall Coffee Connection employee gathering event to announce the awards. The awardees were nominated and voted by their peers for the coveted title of Staff of the Quarter, Rodgers said.

“I would like to thank all of my fellow NMC employees for this recognition,” Sablan said. “They are all deserving of this award as much as me.”

Suzuki also is thankful for having received the award. His son, Robbie Jr., received the award earlier this year.

“Thank you for the recognition,” Suzuki said. “I am grateful for the acknowledgement of my hard work.”

Ngewakl shared the same sentiments. “Thank you staff members and Staff Senators for this encouraging recognition,” Ngewakl said. “I truly appreciate the support and acknowledgement. I am so honored and blessed to be a part of the NMC Proa family! I hope this continues as there are more to be recognized for their hard work and dedication. I am excited for the next quarter’s recipients.”

NMC president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero also expressed his thanks to the three employees and said that the college appreciates their hard work.

“I’d like to congratulate Carla, Timberley, and Robert,” Deleon Guerrero said. “I would also like to thank them for all the work they do for our institution.” (PR)

