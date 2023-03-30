Keeping the indigenous languages in the Marianas alive
The following is the complete list of Public School student participants and their teachers/coaches who participated in the Inacha’igen Fino’ CHamoru 2023 competition at the University of Guam on March 13 and 14, 2023.
Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School
Principal: Raena Camacho
Coaches: Joann M. Torres, Jennie P. Magofña, K’nilis Tuhuweitae
• Angel F. Camacho – Drawing, 3rd Place
• Caysa Marchadesch – Drawing, 1st Place
• Jovie Sablan – Storytelling, 2nd Place
• Rayiana R. Kaipat – Storytelling, Alternate
Kagman Elementary School
Principal: Ignacia Demapan,
Coaches: Mariama Leemarvin, Cynthia Cepeda, Lareyna Camacho, Sirena Santos, Mike Muna, Janerline Saimon
Children’s Choir
• Vinase Agulto
• Ava Arriola
• Jonah Babauta
• Ethaniel Cabrera
• Dixie Camacho
• Serenity Carino
• Abrianna Cruz
• Kylie Fleming
• Hailey Mafnas
• Azaleah Magofna
• Kaheah Manglona
• Radtreshon Obispo
• Aiden Pangelinan
• Aiden Rabago
• Emmaraech San Nicolas
• Gianna Tudela
• Tuid Yamada
• Vincent Rios – Drawing
Koblerville Elementary School
Principal: Naomi M. Nishimura
Coaches: Alma Villagomez & Greg Blas
Chaperones: Ruslyn Carmen B. Saito & Ignacia O. Torres
• Dovianne Victoria Tudela – Storytelling, 2nd Place
Children’s Choir, 3rd Place
• Jentylyn Apas
• Joshua Apas
• Aria Eugenia Basa
• Nathyn Jhae Blas
• Lindsay D. Bocago
• Victoria Ma’ina Castro
• Inessa Maria Diaz
• BM Fred
• Movansa Heben
• Aven D’Jon Iglesias
• Johanan Eleionai Imperial
• Kianna Tina Kikku
• Kayleen Lippwe
• Celine Danielle Mondido
• Lovan Jude Ngesbekei
• Chace Logan Reyes
• Bethany Talei T. Rios
• Lika Malia Terlaje
• Ariah Jade Villagomez
• Ayden Jacob K. Villagomez
San Vicente Elementary School
Principal: Paulette Tomokane
Coaches: Antonette Ayuyu & Joaquin Camacho
• Khaiceel Barcinas – Drawing, Storytelling, 3rd Place
• Khaileel Barcinas – Drawing, Storytelling
• Mirai Castro – Storytelling
• Jayke Ogo – Storytelling
Sinapalo Elementary School
Principal: Daisy Quitugua
Coaches: Dawno Agbayani & Alvina King
• Kelissa Hocog- Storytelling
• Airah Magofna – Oratorical Reading, 2nd place
• Ekesha Pinaula – Po’ema, 3rd place
• Branden Asher Reyel – Male Singer
• Josity Untalan – Female Singer, 3rd place
Tinian Elementary School
Principal: Lou Connie Manglona
Coach: Angie Fitial
Chaperones: Lorena Cabrera, Melton Atalig, Elloy Fitial
Support Parents: Thealani Atalig, Marvieluz Syed, Kerry Borja
Choral Reading
• Amorisha Arriola
• Calen Borja
• Niesa Borja
• Naveah Cabrera
• Kunin Cepeda
• Kiara Cepeda
• Alice Chen
• Piper Christian – also Oratorical Reading, 3rd Place
• Carther Cruz
• Niziah Dela Cruz
• Thomas Erickson
• Emar Gammad
• Armina Hossain
• Janean King
• Celeste Monkeya
• Austin Muna
• Tonia Pascua
• Precila Roldan
• Nusrat Syed
• Cian Sylvestre
• Cathy Xia
William S. Reyes Elementary School
Principal: Lynn Sharon Mendiola
Coaches: Carmen B. Sablan-He & Marlon Cabrera
• Edrich Armia – Drawing
• Tristan Olita – Drawing
• Charles Reyes – Drawing
• Hudson Igisomar – Storytelling
ChaCha Ocean View Middle School
Principal: Carla A. Sablan
Coaches: Rose Sharon T. Jones & Ronnie L. Aguon
Chaperone: Le’ah Murphy, Vice Principal
• Mary Amog – Oratorical Reading, 1st Place
• Cyrena C. Ada – Poetry Recitation, 1st Place
• Manuel Degracia – Middle School Essay Participant
• Berlani Juana Indalecio – Middle School Essay, 2nd Place
• Toviann S. Masiwemai – Middle School Essay Participant
• Melva Nelly Quitugua – Middle School Essay Participant
• McKelly A. Reyes – Middle School Essay, 1st Place
• Vincent Reyes – Middle School Male Singer, 3rd Place
• Tia-jo’ Seman – Middle School – Female Singer, 1st Place
Dandan Middle School
Principal: James Sablan
Coaches: Judi Castro and Elaine Cabrera
Choral Reading, 3rd Place
• Jordan Jude Agulto
• Jason Arriola, Jr. – Male Singer, 2nd Place
• Lizelle Aubrey Blas
• Lilia A. Brien
• Angelina M. Camacho
• Sofia Cariaso
• Matua Fejeran
• Aldyann J. Igisaiar
• Riana Norian Jicko
• Kilena D. Kaipat
• Kyrie S. Palec
• Prashika Pandey
• Jared D. Reyes
• Alton Sablan
• Ysharei Sanje
• Jacris Jay Selepeo
• Kelly Hope Selkor
• Ayanna Stole
• Ciara A. Villagomez
Francisco M. Sablan Middle School
Principal: Cherlyn Osung
Coach: Gloria Rasiang
Chaperones: Ezekiel Macario & Catherine Acera-Cabrera, Vice Principal
Choral Reading, 2nd Place
• Somayeh Blas – Poetry, 3rd Place
• Caitlyn Burgo
• Calen Acera-Cabrera
• Konah Camacho
• Maria Camacho
• Rexy Dornonila
• Sisther Fred
• Amber Guevarra
• Aiden Gimed
• Que’ana Limes
• Jared Manahane
• Elizha Maratita
• Ailana Mendiola
• Elika Mendiola
• Marcus Nego
• Elerie Rose Reyes
• Vangelyn Serrano
• Gidana Sharry
Hopwood Middle School
Principal: Victorino Borja
Coaches: Donald Mendiola, Rebecca Sablan, Victorino Borja, Ruby Hocog,
Victor Cabrera, Didiich Tudela, Connie Camacho, Kimberly Palacios
• Jose R. Iguel – Poetry, 2nd Place
Choral Reading, 1st Place
• Destynee Aguon
• Beatrice Arkoh
• Evan Cabrera
• Miyako Celis
• Jamie Deblois
• Geeliana DeLeon Guerrero
• Rayana Ichihara
• James Lao
• Alvin Lazar
• Ha’ane Manibusan
• Jeane J. Merjilla
• Lurlene Odal
• Seano Pangelinan
• Princess Rigua
• Jheams Sagana
• Aquinna Santos
• Jim Sison
• Andri Sonio
• Jonathan Vargas
• Toby Yan
Chant, 1st Place
• Majerson Assito
• Caleb Joshua Cabrera
• Julie Cobacha
• Johnlane Dela Cruz
• Hope Trinity Hocog
• Alisha Hossain
• Twayne Kapwich
• Akiko Lyvonne Macaranas
• Manuel Mangarero
• Shiloh Pelisamen
• Jayden Reyes
• Claude Ruben
• Branson Santos
• Damien Santos – Male Singer
• Paulette Somol
• Chelsea Sonoda
• Dewayne Teregeyo
• Doreane Viana Tudela
• Elisa Yleisa
• Caleb Yug
Tanapag Middle School
Coaches: Christiana Duenas & Oliver Iguel
• Jon Pinaula – Male Singer
• Triana Sablan – Female Singer
Tinian Jr/Sr High School
Principal: Lizabeth Hofschneider
Coaches: Velma Reyes, Jerome Reyes, Eric Reyes
• Ysabella Lenteja – Poetry, 3rd Place
• Patrick Manglona – Essay, 3rd Place
• Le’trisha Palacios – Female Singer, 2nd Place
• Jayden Reyes – Male Singer, 1st Place
Dr. Rita Hocog Jr./Sr. High School
Principal: Denise R. King
Coach: Therese Manalang
• Denicia Lizama – Poetry, 3rd Place
• Aden Calvo – Oratorical Reading
Kagman High School
Principal: Benjamin Jones Jr.
Coaches: Elsie San Nicolas Johnson
• Oceana Tegeita – Poetry, 1st Place
• Issa Tegeita – Poetry
• Liza Marie Agulto – Female Singer, 2nd Place
• Zared Nekaifes – Male Singer, 3rd Place
Marianas High School
Principal: Mr. Jonathan Aguon
Coaches: Anita & Alvin Sablan, Candice Muna, Luis John Castro
• Ranasia Bocago – Dramatic Cultural Interpretation, 1st Place
• Jeyanna Crisostomo – Dramatic Cultural Interpretation, 1st Place
• Aisha DeLeon Guerrero – Dramatic Cultural Interpretation & Song and Dance, 1st Place
• Sohayla DeLeon Guerrero – Dramatic Cultural Interpretation, Song & Dance & Speech, 1st Place
• Amber Fitial – Song & Dance, 1st Place; Poetry Recitation, 2nd Place
• Ricky Fitipol – Song & Dance, 1st Place
• Dayna Hocog – Dramatic Cultural Interpretation, 1st Place
• Gianna Lizama – Dramatic Cultural Interpretation, 1st Place
• Melva Mafnas – Dramatic Cultural Interpretation, 1st Place
• Isa Manabat – Dramatic Cultural Interpretation, 1st Place
• Eliza Manglona – Song & Dance, 1st Place
• Justin Pangelinan – Song & Dance, 1st Place
• Tricia Rabago – Dramatic Cultural Interpretation, 1st Place
• Tyler Sasamoto – Dramatic Cultural Interpretation & Song & Dance, 1st Place
• McGarett Songao – Song & Dance, 1st Place
• Mandy Tenorio – Song & Dance, 1st Place; Female Singer, 3rd Place
• Nicolas Terlaje – Song & Dance, 1st Place; Proficiency, 2nd Place
• Jenissa Ilo – Alternate/Support