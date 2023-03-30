Keeping the indigenous languages in the Marianas alive

Marianas High School students receive gold medals for their Dramatic Cultural Interpretation performance. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

The following is the complete list of Public School student participants and their teachers/coaches who participated in the Inacha’igen Fino’ CHamoru 2023 competition at the University of Guam on March 13 and 14, 2023.

Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School
Principal: Raena Camacho
Coaches: Joann M. Torres, Jennie P. Magofña, K’nilis Tuhuweitae

• Angel F. Camacho – Drawing, 3rd Place
• Caysa Marchadesch – Drawing, 1st Place
• Jovie Sablan – Storytelling, 2nd Place
• Rayiana R. Kaipat – Storytelling, Alternate

Kagman Elementary School
Principal: Ignacia Demapan,
Coaches: Mariama Leemarvin, Cynthia Cepeda, Lareyna Camacho, Sirena Santos, Mike Muna, Janerline Saimon

Children’s Choir
• Vinase Agulto
• Ava Arriola
• Jonah Babauta
• Ethaniel Cabrera
• Dixie Camacho
• Serenity Carino
• Abrianna Cruz
• Kylie Fleming
• Hailey Mafnas
• Azaleah Magofna
• Kaheah Manglona
• Radtreshon Obispo
• Aiden Pangelinan
• Aiden Rabago
• Emmaraech San Nicolas
• Gianna Tudela
• Tuid Yamada
• Vincent Rios – Drawing

The Francisco M. Sablan Middle School delegation, led by CCLHS teacher Gloria Rasiang, proudly show their medals after winning 2nd Place in Choral Reading.

 

Dandan Middle School won 3rd Place in Choral Reading.

 

Marianas High School won 1st Place in Baila yan Kanta/Song and Dance.

 

The Marianas High School delegation celebrates their gold medal in Baila yan Kanta.

Koblerville Elementary School
Principal: Naomi M. Nishimura
Coaches: Alma Villagomez & Greg Blas
Chaperones: Ruslyn Carmen B. Saito & Ignacia O. Torres

• Dovianne Victoria Tudela – Storytelling, 2nd Place

Children’s Choir, 3rd Place
• Jentylyn Apas
• Joshua Apas
• Aria Eugenia Basa
• Nathyn Jhae Blas
• Lindsay D. Bocago
• Victoria Ma’ina Castro
• Inessa Maria Diaz
• BM Fred
• Movansa Heben
• Aven D’Jon Iglesias
• Johanan Eleionai Imperial
• Kianna Tina Kikku
• Kayleen Lippwe
• Celine Danielle Mondido
• Lovan Jude Ngesbekei
• Chace Logan Reyes
• Bethany Talei T. Rios
• Lika Malia Terlaje
• Ariah Jade Villagomez
• Ayden Jacob K. Villagomez

San Vicente Elementary School
Principal: Paulette Tomokane
Coaches: Antonette Ayuyu & Joaquin Camacho

• Khaiceel Barcinas – Drawing, Storytelling, 3rd Place
• Khaileel Barcinas – Drawing, Storytelling
• Mirai Castro – Storytelling
• Jayke Ogo – Storytelling

Sinapalo Elementary School
Principal: Daisy Quitugua
Coaches: Dawno Agbayani & Alvina King

• Kelissa Hocog- Storytelling
• Airah Magofna – Oratorical Reading, 2nd place
• Ekesha Pinaula – Po’ema, 3rd place
• Branden Asher Reyel – Male Singer
• Josity Untalan – Female Singer, 3rd place

Tinian Elementary School
Principal: Lou Connie Manglona
Coach: Angie Fitial
Chaperones: Lorena Cabrera, Melton Atalig, Elloy Fitial
Support Parents: Thealani Atalig, Marvieluz Syed, Kerry Borja

Choral Reading
• Amorisha Arriola
• Calen Borja
• Niesa Borja
• Naveah Cabrera
• Kunin Cepeda
• Kiara Cepeda
• Alice Chen
• Piper Christian – also Oratorical Reading, 3rd Place
• Carther Cruz
• Niziah Dela Cruz
• Thomas Erickson
• Emar Gammad
• Armina Hossain
• Janean King
• Celeste Monkeya
• Austin Muna
• Tonia Pascua
• Precila Roldan
• Nusrat Syed
• Cian Sylvestre
• Cathy Xia

William S. Reyes Elementary School
Principal: Lynn Sharon Mendiola
Coaches: Carmen B. Sablan-He & Marlon Cabrera

• Edrich Armia – Drawing
• Tristan Olita – Drawing
• Charles Reyes – Drawing
• Hudson Igisomar – Storytelling

ChaCha Ocean View Middle School
Principal: Carla A. Sablan
Coaches: Rose Sharon T. Jones & Ronnie L. Aguon
Chaperone: Le’ah Murphy, Vice Principal

• Mary Amog – Oratorical Reading, 1st Place
• Cyrena C. Ada – Poetry Recitation, 1st Place
• Manuel Degracia – Middle School Essay Participant
• Berlani Juana Indalecio – Middle School Essay, 2nd Place
• Toviann S. Masiwemai – Middle School Essay Participant
• Melva Nelly Quitugua – Middle School Essay Participant
• McKelly A. Reyes – Middle School Essay, 1st Place
• Vincent Reyes – Middle School Male Singer, 3rd Place
• Tia-jo’ Seman – Middle School – Female Singer, 1st Place

Dandan Middle School
Principal: James Sablan
Coaches: Judi Castro and Elaine Cabrera

Choral Reading, 3rd Place
• Jordan Jude Agulto
• Jason Arriola, Jr. – Male Singer, 2nd Place
• Lizelle Aubrey Blas
• Lilia A. Brien
• Angelina M. Camacho
• Sofia Cariaso
• Matua Fejeran
• Aldyann J. Igisaiar
• Riana Norian Jicko
• Kilena D. Kaipat
• Kyrie S. Palec
• Prashika Pandey
• Jared D. Reyes
• Alton Sablan
• Ysharei Sanje
• Jacris Jay Selepeo
• Kelly Hope Selkor
• Ayanna Stole
• Ciara A. Villagomez

Francisco M. Sablan Middle School
Principal: Cherlyn Osung
Coach: Gloria Rasiang
Chaperones: Ezekiel Macario & Catherine Acera-Cabrera, Vice Principal

Choral Reading, 2nd Place
• Somayeh Blas – Poetry, 3rd Place
• Caitlyn Burgo
• Calen Acera-Cabrera
• Konah Camacho
• Maria Camacho
• Rexy Dornonila
• Sisther Fred
• Amber Guevarra
• Aiden Gimed
• Que’ana Limes
• Jared Manahane
• Elizha Maratita
• Ailana Mendiola
• Elika Mendiola
• Marcus Nego
• Elerie Rose Reyes
• Vangelyn Serrano
• Gidana Sharry

Hopwood Middle School
Principal: Victorino Borja
Coaches: Donald Mendiola, Rebecca Sablan, Victorino Borja, Ruby Hocog,
Victor Cabrera, Didiich Tudela, Connie Camacho, Kimberly Palacios

• Jose R. Iguel – Poetry, 2nd Place

Choral Reading, 1st Place
• Destynee Aguon
• Beatrice Arkoh
• Evan Cabrera
• Miyako Celis
• Jamie Deblois
• Geeliana DeLeon Guerrero
• Rayana Ichihara
• James Lao
• Alvin Lazar
• Ha’ane Manibusan
• Jeane J. Merjilla
• Lurlene Odal
• Seano Pangelinan
• Princess Rigua
• Jheams Sagana
• Aquinna Santos
• Jim Sison
• Andri Sonio
• Jonathan Vargas
• Toby Yan

Chant, 1st Place
• Majerson Assito
• Caleb Joshua Cabrera
• Julie Cobacha
• Johnlane Dela Cruz
• Hope Trinity Hocog
• Alisha Hossain
• Twayne Kapwich
• Akiko Lyvonne Macaranas
• Manuel Mangarero
• Shiloh Pelisamen
• Jayden Reyes
• Claude Ruben
• Branson Santos
• Damien Santos – Male Singer
• Paulette Somol
• Chelsea Sonoda
• Dewayne Teregeyo
• Doreane Viana Tudela
• Elisa Yleisa
• Caleb Yug

Tanapag Middle School
Coaches: Christiana Duenas & Oliver Iguel
• Jon Pinaula – Male Singer
• Triana Sablan – Female Singer

Tinian Jr/Sr High School
Principal: Lizabeth Hofschneider
Coaches: Velma Reyes, Jerome Reyes, Eric Reyes

• Ysabella Lenteja – Poetry, 3rd Place
• Patrick Manglona – Essay, 3rd Place
• Le’trisha Palacios – Female Singer, 2nd Place
• Jayden Reyes – Male Singer, 1st Place

Dr. Rita Hocog Jr./Sr. High School
Principal: Denise R. King
Coach: Therese Manalang

• Denicia Lizama – Poetry, 3rd Place
• Aden Calvo – Oratorical Reading

Kagman High School
Principal: Benjamin Jones Jr.
Coaches: Elsie San Nicolas Johnson

• Oceana Tegeita – Poetry, 1st Place
• Issa Tegeita – Poetry
• Liza Marie Agulto – Female Singer, 2nd Place
• Zared Nekaifes – Male Singer, 3rd Place

Marianas High School
Principal: Mr. Jonathan Aguon
Coaches: Anita & Alvin Sablan, Candice Muna, Luis John Castro

• Ranasia Bocago – Dramatic Cultural Interpretation, 1st Place
• Jeyanna Crisostomo – Dramatic Cultural Interpretation, 1st Place
• Aisha DeLeon Guerrero – Dramatic Cultural Interpretation & Song and Dance, 1st Place
• Sohayla DeLeon Guerrero – Dramatic Cultural Interpretation, Song & Dance & Speech, 1st Place
• Amber Fitial – Song & Dance, 1st Place; Poetry Recitation, 2nd Place
• Ricky Fitipol – Song & Dance, 1st Place
• Dayna Hocog – Dramatic Cultural Interpretation, 1st Place
• Gianna Lizama – Dramatic Cultural Interpretation, 1st Place
• Melva Mafnas – Dramatic Cultural Interpretation, 1st Place
• Isa Manabat – Dramatic Cultural Interpretation, 1st Place
• Eliza Manglona – Song & Dance, 1st Place
• Justin Pangelinan – Song & Dance, 1st Place
• Tricia Rabago – Dramatic Cultural Interpretation, 1st Place
• Tyler Sasamoto – Dramatic Cultural Interpretation & Song & Dance, 1st Place
• McGarett Songao – Song & Dance, 1st Place
• Mandy Tenorio – Song & Dance, 1st Place; Female Singer, 3rd Place
• Nicolas Terlaje – Song & Dance, 1st Place; Proficiency, 2nd Place
• Jenissa Ilo – Alternate/Support

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

