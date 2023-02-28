Kids learn to make paper-folded canoe replicas

Share











The Joeten-Kiyu Public Library’s Children of Our Homeland Center—also known as the Children’s Library—was teeming with excitement last Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, as children learned about how to make an outrigger canoe using basic paper-based construction materials.

The three-hour-long cultural class featured visual artist, master artisan, local Chamorro historian, experimental archaeologist, and public lecturer Noel Noah Borja Quitugua, who taught the importance of outrigger canoes in ancient Chamorro society for children ages 9 years and older.

More than 30 participants gained knowledge on the art of paper folding methods used for constructing paddling canoes using basic materials such as index paper, bamboo sticks, and paper templates.

Library director Erlinda C. Naputi acknowledged the Northern Marianas Humanities Council for the American Såtba – Ammalaw Program for providing the necessary funding for this cultural class. She also thanked House Speaker Edmund Villagomez (Ind-Saipan), Rep. Ralph Yumul (Ind-Saipan), Rep. Jonathan Attao (Ind-Saipan), and Rep. Vincent Aldan (Ind-Saipan) for donating water for the participants.

“When an opportunity presented itself to have instructor Noel Quitugua conduct a cultural class at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library, it was truly an honor to share his wealth of historical and cultural knowledge about the CNMI to our patrons. Thank you, senot Noel Quitugua for masterfully sharing your knowledge to perpetuate our indigenous culture at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library,” Naputi said.

As part of Chamorro and Carolinian Mother Language Day, the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library launched a special cultural display using library items from the Pacific Room. The JKPL’s Pacific Room contains more than 5,000 library items—artifacts, books, periodicals, magazines, DVDs, CDs, posters, ephemera, etc. about the Marianas and Micronesia. JKPL displayed a special exhibit in the COHL’s stage with outrigger canoes, while posters filled with cultural artifacts were displayed on informational panels surrounding event participants. A replica of an ancient Chamorro outrigger canoe created by Noel Quitugua was also prominently featured.

Some of the feedback from the class said: “This class was super cool! We got to make a real-life paddling canoe model. This is the best cultural class ever. We want more. I learned about the ancient Chamorro outrigger canoe.”

“I enjoyed this class hands down.”

“Awesome job!”

“Very detailed template! Again, he’s an artist!”

“[These] activities for kids are a must.”

“This is the first time I have ever made a canoe using these methods at the library. Thank you.” (PR)