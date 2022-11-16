Kilili says the CEC deserves praise

Share











Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) said the Commonwealth Election Commission deserves praise for seeing the Nov. 8 general election through successfully.

In his e-kilili newsletter over the weekend, Sablan said that last week’s election was the first since 2018 when typhoon recovery or a global COVID-19 pandemic were not a significant barrier to holding elections in the Marianas and, except for the gubernatorial runoff, the election season is now over.

“To all who ran for office—win or lose—thank you for giving voters a broad array of voices to choose from, keeping our democracy, and remember: you civic duty is not yet done this year,” the delegate said.

Sablan urged people to follow CEC’s website for updates on dates and polling locations for the runoff election for governor and lieutenant governor.

Sablan ran unopposed for his eight term in the U.S. Congress under the Democratic Party.

CEC executive director Kayla S. Igitol said yesterday that Sablan knows because he was once a CEC executive director. “He’s speaking from one being inside here,” Igitol said.

CEC has received criticisms from some candidates and people in the community after the commission completed the tabulation of votes after about 21 hours. (Ferdie de la Torre)