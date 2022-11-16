Kilili says the CEC deserves praise

By
|
Posted on Nov 17 2022

Tag: ,
Share

Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) said the Commonwealth Election Commission deserves praise for seeing the Nov. 8 general election through successfully.

In his e-kilili newsletter over the weekend, Sablan said that last week’s election was the first since 2018 when typhoon recovery or a global COVID-19 pandemic were not a significant barrier to holding elections in the Marianas and, except for the gubernatorial runoff, the election season is now over.

“To all who ran for office—win or lose—thank you for giving voters a broad array of voices to choose from, keeping our democracy, and remember: you civic duty is not yet done this year,” the delegate said.

Sablan urged people to follow CEC’s website for updates on dates and polling locations for the runoff election for governor and lieutenant governor.

Sablan ran unopposed for his eight term in the U.S. Congress under the Democratic Party.

CEC executive director Kayla S. Igitol said yesterday that Sablan knows because he was once a CEC executive director. “He’s speaking from one being inside here,” Igitol said.

CEC has received criticisms from some candidates and people in the community after the commission completed the tabulation of votes after about 21 hours. (Ferdie de la Torre)

Contributing Author

Related Posts

0

CEC denies request of Palacios-Apatang’s team for their poll workers to participate

Posted On Nov 16 2022
, By
0

Igitol explains error in results posted on the CEC website

Posted On Nov 15 2022
, By
0

CEC to certify poll results today

Posted On Nov 11 2022
, By
0

CEC picks up absentee ballots from USPS

Posted On Nov 08 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you intend to participate in the runoff election on Nov. 25?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 15, 2022

Posted On Nov 15 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 11, 2022

Posted On Nov 11 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 2, 2022

Posted On Nov 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

November 17, 2022, 6:31 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 9 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:20 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune