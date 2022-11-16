NMC, Governor’s Office to host meet- and-greet with Hollywood filmmaker

The Northern Marianas College and the CNMI Office of the Governor will host a meet-and-greet with longtime Hollywood filmmaker Brad Krevoy on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm at the Hafa Adai Roasting Company café in T Galleria in Garapan.

One of the most prolific and adaptable independent film/TV producers working today, Krevoy has played a key role in the finance, development, production, and distribution of more than 150 motion picture and television projects, most famously the 1994 blockbuster comedy, Dumb and Dumber starring Jim Carrey.

He has been recently well-known within the holiday and family film space, having produced more than 50 highly rated and well-received projects for Netflix and Hallmark since 2013. He recently produced Netflix’s 2020 film Operation Christmas Drop, which was filmed in Guam. His latest film, Falling for Christmas starring Lindsay Lohan, is currently on the Netflix Top 10 list.

His portfolio includes Netflix’s Christmas Prince trilogy starring Rose McIver and Ben Lamb, The Princess Switch starring Vanessa Hudgens, Holiday in the Wild starring Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis, The Crossword Mysteries starring Lacey Chabert, A Christmas Melody starring Mariah Carey, I’ll Be Home for Christmas starring Josh Brolin, and The Wedding March starring Jack Wagner, as well as the hit longest-running Hallmark series When Calls the Heart, currently airing its seventh season, and the spin-off series When Hope Calls, which premiered as a launch title for Hallmark’s new streaming service in 2019.

Krevoy is the chief executive officer and co-founder of the Motion Picture Corporation of America, a leading provider of commercial motion picture product at all budget levels and an aggressive sales and marketing force with U.S. studios and international buyers. MPCA’s motion picture and television projects have grossed more than $1 billion worldwide in all media.

He is also known for jumpstarting the careers of many young actors and filmmakers who have gone on to become some of the biggest names working in Hollywood today, including the Farrelly Brothers, Vince Vaughn, Ben Stiller, Sarah Jessica Parker, Will Ferrell, Viggo Mortensen, Ashley Judd, Jude Law, Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd, Kirsten Dunst, Courtney Cox, Bill Paxton, Ben Foster, Gretchen Mol, and Jon Turteltaub. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

