Raining goals in girls U15

Posted on Oct 29 2021

Southern United Football Club’s Vaniqa Marie Torres, left, takes a shot against Shirley’s Football Club during their girls U15 division game in the 2021 NMIFA Youth Fall League last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (Contributed Photo)

Players in the girls U15 division of 2021 NMIFA Youth Fall League were on fire last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

Pia Ngewakl knocked in nine goals to lift Southern United Football Club to a 15-0 demolition of Shirley’s FC. Summer Manahane was also on target as she four five goals, while Jacqlene Torres scored the other goals for Southern, which improved its win-draw-loss record to 4-0-1 to keep the No. 2 spot in the team standings behind the unbeaten TanHoldings FC (5-0-0).

TanHoldings remained undefeated this season following a similar lopsided win over Paire, 8-1. Rizza Relucio led the easy victory with her four goals, while Julie Anne Chavez chipped in a pair, and Kaye Anne Costales and Tamia Hix had one apiece. TanHoldings also got an own goal, while Paire’s lone goal came from Teneasha Diaz.

In another one-sided match, Kanoa FC drew a hat-trick from Sophia Quintos to rout MP United, 8-2. Quintos delivered the three goals in consecutive fashion in the second half, while Keziah Manabat and Kaleen Leemarvin contributed two apiece. Keziah’s sibling, Isabel logged one, while MP United’s twin goals both came from Audrey Castro.

CO-ED U12
Paire 13, Kanoa-2 0
Paire notched its fourth win in as many games after whipping Kanoa-2 in the curtain-raiser in the division.

Brothers Jazzroy and Jayten Villagomez combined for seven goals in Paire’s triumph, while four of their teammates also scored.

MPU Pink 4, Matansa 2
In the second game, Taiga Namai-Scoggins powered MP United Pink past Matansa.

Namai-Scoggins recorded three goals to hand MP United Pink its third win in five games, while Lukas Lee registered the team’s other goal. Anton Megino and Yutaka Kadokura made the two goals for Matansa.

Kanoa-1 3, TanHoldings 2
Kanoa-1 nipped TanHoldings in the last match in the division.

Akoni Matsumoto drilled a pair for Kanoa-1, including the game-winner in the second half. Arstin Tagabuel notched the other goal for Kanoa, while TanHoldings got both of its goals from Emerson Brillo.

BOYS U15
Paire 3, Shirley’s 2
Paire also earned a close win over Shirley’s in the first game in the boys U15 category.

Jazzroy Villagomez bagged the go-ahead in the second half, while his brother Jayten and Maase De Oro posted the two other goals for Paire. Jurvin Bisek and Attai Pino scored the twin goals for Shirley’s.

MPU 4, Kanoa 3
Isaiah Barcinas stood out in MP United’s tough victory over Kanoa.

The striker nailed all four goals for MP United for the team’s fourth win in five games. Ruben Guerrero logged two goals for Kanoa, while Markus Toves added one.

TanHoldings 4, Matansa 0
TanHoldings is still unscathed in five games after shutting down Matansa.

Mark Joseph Patubo starred in the victory after recording a hat-trick, while Semante Jimenez scored the other goal.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

