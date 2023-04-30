Senate president’s daughter pleads not guilty

Share











The daughter of Senate president Edith Deleon Guerrero (D-Saipan) and former Department of Public Safety commissioner Ray Mafnas has pleaded not guilty the assault charge filed against her in the Superior Court.

Nanami DLG Mafnas pleaded not guilty last Monday before Superior Court Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja to charges of assaulting another woman who happens to be a local lawyer.

Naraja accepted Mafnas’ plea and scheduled a status conference for June 14, 2023, at 1:30pm and ordered Mafnas to have no direct or indirect contact with the victim.

During her arraignment, Mafnas was represented by assistant public defender Travis Scott while assistant attorney general Steve Kessel appeared for the government.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, the alleged victim filed last week multiple charges Mafnas, 26, at the Superior Court, including assault and battery and disturbing the peace. The information filed stated that Mafnas faces a maximum imprisonment sentence of one year, a $1,000 fine, or both for the assault charge.

According to the information filed in court, Mafnas grabbed the victim by her braided hair, pulled her out of the vehicle, and hit her face and body on or about March 18, 2023, on Saipan.

The charge of disturbing the peace arose from the same incident. The court information states that Mafnas physically assaulted the victim, causing her to feel scared to leave home.

Mafnas faces a maximum imprisonment sentence of six months and a $500 fine if found guilty.

The Superior Court issued an arrest warrant for Mafnas last April 6. Mafnas posted bail last April 7. She remains out of Department of Corrections custody pending further court proceeding.