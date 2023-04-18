Man arrested for allegedly assaulting his aunt over a locked door

Posted on Apr 19 2023
A man was arrested over a week ago for allegedly assaulting his aunt after he accused her of lock the door to their house and he couldn’t get in right away.

Patrick Urumelog, 54, was arrested over a week ago after he allegedly slapped his aunt twice in the face. He faces charges of assault and battery (domestic violence), assault, and disturbing the peace.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho has since imposed a $3,000 cash bail on Urumelog and ordered him to return to court on April 24 for his arraignment. Urumelog was remanded back to Department of Corrections custody where he will await further court proceedings.

According to court documents, Department of Public Safety officers were dispatched to a residence in Garapan at around 9:59pm last April 7, in response to a report of a disturbance.

At the residence, police met with the victim and another man who lived in the house. The man told police that Urumelog slapped the victim twice in the face. He then led the officers to Urumelog who was inside the home.

When the police tried to arrest him, Urumelog allegedly resisted, so three officers had to pin him to the ground to carry out the arrest.

In an interview with the victim the next day, April 8, police learned that Urumelog allegedly came home drunk and knocked on the house door, which was locked. When the victim answered the door, Urumelog allegedly yelled at her to ask her why she had locked it.

The victim clarified that it was not she who had locked the door, but, as she took a seat on a couch, Urumelog approached her and allegedly used his right hand to slap her twice across the face.

The victim added that after slapping her, Urumelog threatened to take her phone and “smash” it on her face.

Urumelog’s aunt also told her interviewer that, as Urumelog was getting arrested, he threatened to kill her once he gets out.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
