Lakay survives Checkpoint Int’l

Lakay allowed Checkpoint International to paint the town red in the first quarter before outlasting them in the endgame, 71-65, in the open division of the 2nd Annual Saipan Centennial Lions Basketball League last Monday at the Civic Center Basketball Court in Susupe.

Checkpoint International used a Ruy Lopez opening to surprise Lakay in the first six minutes of the ballgame where they led by a wide margin before settling for a 19-15 lead.

Lakay turned things around with forward Tony Kim at the helm as they took control of the match to hold a candlestick 35-34 spread at the half.

Pete Lizama heated up in the third as his teammates took care of defense to give Lakay more wiggle room, 52-47, going into the fourth and final quarter.

Lakay appeared headed to an easy win as they enjoyed several double-digit leads in the fourth until a scorching late-game Checkpoint International rally made things interesting.



Two face throws by two face throws by Ramos trimmed Lakay’s lead, 65-60, with 3 minutes and change remaining.

Both teams would go scoreless the next few plays before high-flying Austin Sablan made it a 2-point game, 63-65, when he completed a 3-point play with 1:14 left on the clock.

Chinese Poksu was then fouled by Camacho in the next play and he made 1 of 2 from the stripe before a John Mejarito jumper gave Lakay more breathing room, 68-63, time down to 56 seconds.

Mejarito would score one more time and Lizama would swoosh a free throw to end hostilities.

Kim led all scorers with 19 points with Poksu and Escano adding 9 points apiece for the now 2-3 Lakay. Camacho fired 18 markers in the loss with Mike Aparte supporting him with 11 of his own for Checkpoint International, which is still winless in four games.

In the second game, Martech Ol’Aces played complacently in the fourth quarter before pulling off a 72-70 win over Susan’s Catering.

The league-leading and undefeated Ol’Aces cruised in the first 30 minutes of the game, leading 19-13, 45-35, and 57-48 after each quarter.

But Susan’s Catering served up a monster of a comeback in the final quarter and the outcome of the game wasn’t decided until John Genese’s 3-point attempt following a steal misfired as the final buzzer sounded.

Douglas “Spider” Schmidt led O’Aces with 19 points with Freddie Pelisamen and Kelvin Fitial chipping in 14 and 11 points, respectively, as they improved to 3-0.

Susan’s Catering, which dropped to 1-3, was paced by the 22 points of Joseph Torres while comebacking Matt Duenas added 14.

Games in the 2nd Annual Saipan Centennial Lions Basketball League were canceled by bad weather last Saturday after having no schedule last Friday in observance of Good Friday.

First Game

Lakay 71 – Kim 19, Poksu 9, Escano 9, Lizama 8, Mejarito 6, Malinay 5, Sablan 5, Mendiola 4, Moises 3, Toribio 3, Babares 2.

Checkpoint International 65 – A. Camacho 18, Aparte 11, Ramos 9, Lumen 8, Lazatin 6, Bongalon 6, G. Camacho 4, Agustin 3.

Scoring by quarters: 15-19, 35-34, 52-47, 71-65.

Second Game

Martech Ol’Aces 72 – Schmidt 19, Pelisamen 14, Fitial 11, P. Basa 6, Kabiriel 6, Soani 4, Diaz 3, Rangamar 3, Onopwy 2, T. Basa 2, Barcinas 2.

Susan’s Catering 70 – Torres 22, Duenas 14, Bernardo 10, Padayao 9, Agustin 5, Solis 2, Gariguez 2, Ramos 2, Capalad 2, Genese 2.

Scoring by quarters:19-13, 45-35, 57-48, 72-70.