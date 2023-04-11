Man allegedly strangled his GF over FB message

Posted on Apr 12 2023

The Superior Court has imposed a $10,000 cash bail on a man who is being accused of strangling and assaulting his girlfriend over a Facebook message.
Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed last Monday a $10,000 cash bail on Vicktus “KC” Tammy, who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend over a Facebook message she had sent to another man.

Tammy, 27, is facing charges of strangulation, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace.

At his bail hearing, the court appointed assistant public defender Karie Comstock to represent Tammy while assistant attorney general Steven Kessel appeared for the government.

After the bail hearing, Tammy was remanded back to Department of Corrections custody after he failed to post bail. The defendant will await further court proceedings under DOC custody.
Camacho ordered Tammy to return to court on April 14, for his preliminary hearing; his arraignment was set for April 24.

According to court documents, Tammy allegedly strangled and assaulted his girlfriend after he read a Facebook message that she had sent to another man. The content of the messages were not made available.

When police responded to the incident, they reportedly observed that the victim’s right eye had a dark discoloration like a bruise and the white inner corner of her right eye had red spot like blood.

Police also observed a scratch and a bruise on the woman’s chin and inner right arm. There were also red marks on the right side of her neck, and on top of her head, police said.

The complaint against Tammy stated that he had wakened his girlfriend on Saturday afternoon by slapping her shoulder, as she lay asleep with her two toddlers.

The girlfriend told police that Tammy had read her messages and got upset with the messages she had sent to a male friend. She said she apologized to Tammy, but he pushed her away. Later, she said Tammy hit her head with an iPad.

She said Tammy also punched the right side of her face, making her feel like she was going to pass out. She said Tammy used both his hands to grab her hair and pulled her head from side to side.
The victim said Tammy would calm down, but then would get riled up again.

The victim told police that Tammy tried to strangle her five times. She claimsTammy’s hands were wrapped around her neck as he pushed her against the wall, making it difficult for her to breathe.
Tammy also allegedly pulled the victim’s hair, grabbed both her arms, and threw her on the bed.

Later, when she had the opportunity to get out of the bedroom, she called for police assistance. She said Tammy apologized because he did not want to get arrested.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

