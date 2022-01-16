Two more COVID-19 cases identified on Rota

Two more individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Rota, bringing the island’s case total to six.

According to a Jan.12 news release, the Rota Health Center reported that the two new cases were identified through community-based testing at RHC. The cases have since been isolated and are being actively monitored, said RHC.

The health center reported that 22 close contacts of the new cases were identified and tested. All 22 tested negative for COVID-19. RHC conducted 49 PCR tests on Jan. 12.

Similar to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. in its own COVID-19 updates, RHC encourages the community to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get a booster shot “to help prevent illness, hospitalization, and death.” Registering can be done through www.vaccinatecnmi.com.

If you are a Rota resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms which include: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, and new loss of taste or smell, RHC asks you to call the RHC at 670-532-9461.

Community-based testing on Rota

To expand COVID-19 testing efforts on Rota, the Department of Fire & Emergency Medical Services launched a drive-through community-based testing on the island last Thursday.

DFEMS CBT on Rota continues Friday at the Round House parking lot in Songsong Village. Rota residents who are going to get tested are asked to have a valid photo identification card with them. DFEMS asks Rota residents to wait on updates for additional CBT dates and times.

In a text to Saipan Tribune las Thursday, Rota Mayor’s Office press secretary Ivan Mereb said that DFEMS CBT on Rota was a first, and also said that DFEMS expanded its testing operations on the island as there have recently been a large influx in residents wanting to get tested for COVID-19.

“In the past, testing would have come from [the] Rota Health Center, but because of the large influx of residents wanting to get tested, CNMI DFEMS has increased and expanded its testing operation on Rota,” said Mereb.

Mereb added that DFEMS is taking the lead on testing with RHC staff present on-site to provide guidance.

To learn more information about CBT on Rota, the RMO asks you to call 670-532-9451 or 670-284-0085.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
