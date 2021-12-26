Lau Lau Beach burglary worries dive companies

By
|
Posted on Dec 27 2021

Tag:
Share

Police officers investigate and gather statements after the vehicles of two dive companies were broken into at Lau Lau Beach last Thursday. Reportedly, both trucks had their rear windows smashed and everything was stolen. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Local dive companies are worried that the recent burglary at Lau Lau Beach last week will only continue unless security is reinstated in the area.

According to Robbie Wyckoff, a diving instructor of three years, the diving community is shaken up by the burglary of two vehicles belonging to two local dive companies last Thursday.

He explained that not only are they worried that the burglary may turn into a string of break-ins, they also worry that this might leave a bad image of the CNMI among tourists.

“Dive companies here are worried that the break-ins might continue and with the two recent vehicles having been broken into, vandalized, and tourists having had their wallets, IDs, and bags stolen, this looks bad for the CNMI,” he said.

The Department of Public Safety has yet to release information about the incident. Saipan Tribune has reached out to the for details of the burglary but DPS had yet to respond as of press time.

Wyckoff said this was not the first time a break-in happened at the Lau Lau Beach. He said three other local dive companies have reported vehicle break-ins at the popular dive site this year alone, which is why dive companies fear it will only continue.

He said this could be a result of lack of security in the area.

“Lau Lau hasn’t had any security there since the [COVID-19] lockdown and three companies have had their vehicles broken into this year. It’s time that security comes back,” Wyckoff said.

In the meantime, while they wait for the Marianas Visitors Authority to reinstate security in the area, Wyckoff said that diving companies have banded together to take matters into their own hands by setting up hidden cameras in the area to hopefully catch whoever is behind the burglaries.

“In the meantime, companies are taking their own measures to make sure these people are caught. Hidden cameras will be set up to help catch these people. The government sign that has been vandalized for months at Lau Lau—with the marking ‘K’” carved into it—is a daily reminder to everyone visiting Lau Lau Beach that troublemakers sometimes pass by,” he said.

The diving community also seeks help from the CNMI community in helping uncover who is behind these burglaries and vandalisms at the Lau Lau Beach.

“We would love to let the public know that this is happening, along with the vandalism that was caused there at Lau Lau on the government sign with the marking ‘K3’. We need help from the public as well in catching them if anyone knows anything,” the dive instructor said.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

Fisherman gets 21-day prison term for using gillnet

Posted On Jun 30 2015
, By

17 Saipan beaches red-flagged

Posted On Jun 05 2015
, By

‘DFW officers can’t probe drug cases, no authority to impound cars’

Posted On May 11 2015
, By

Man arrested for allegedly using illegal gill-net for fishing

Posted On Dec 22 2014
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of trust in the CNMI government’s transparency about the CNMI’s COVID-19 situation?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 13, 2021

Posted On Dec 13 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 10, 2021

Posted On Dec 10 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 27, 2021, 6:14 AM
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:41 AM
sunset: 5:55 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune