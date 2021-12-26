Lau Lau Beach burglary worries dive companies

Share











Local dive companies are worried that the recent burglary at Lau Lau Beach last week will only continue unless security is reinstated in the area.

According to Robbie Wyckoff, a diving instructor of three years, the diving community is shaken up by the burglary of two vehicles belonging to two local dive companies last Thursday.

He explained that not only are they worried that the burglary may turn into a string of break-ins, they also worry that this might leave a bad image of the CNMI among tourists.

“Dive companies here are worried that the break-ins might continue and with the two recent vehicles having been broken into, vandalized, and tourists having had their wallets, IDs, and bags stolen, this looks bad for the CNMI,” he said.

The Department of Public Safety has yet to release information about the incident. Saipan Tribune has reached out to the for details of the burglary but DPS had yet to respond as of press time.

Wyckoff said this was not the first time a break-in happened at the Lau Lau Beach. He said three other local dive companies have reported vehicle break-ins at the popular dive site this year alone, which is why dive companies fear it will only continue.

He said this could be a result of lack of security in the area.

“Lau Lau hasn’t had any security there since the [COVID-19] lockdown and three companies have had their vehicles broken into this year. It’s time that security comes back,” Wyckoff said.

In the meantime, while they wait for the Marianas Visitors Authority to reinstate security in the area, Wyckoff said that diving companies have banded together to take matters into their own hands by setting up hidden cameras in the area to hopefully catch whoever is behind the burglaries.

“In the meantime, companies are taking their own measures to make sure these people are caught. Hidden cameras will be set up to help catch these people. The government sign that has been vandalized for months at Lau Lau—with the marking ‘K’” carved into it—is a daily reminder to everyone visiting Lau Lau Beach that troublemakers sometimes pass by,” he said.

The diving community also seeks help from the CNMI community in helping uncover who is behind these burglaries and vandalisms at the Lau Lau Beach.

“We would love to let the public know that this is happening, along with the vandalism that was caused there at Lau Lau on the government sign with the marking ‘K3’. We need help from the public as well in catching them if anyone knows anything,” the dive instructor said.