UFO holds donation drive for Typhoon Odette victims

Volunteers of the CNMI United Filipino Organization held a donation drive at the San Jose Intersection last Dec. 24, with proceeds going to families affected by Super Typhoon Rai, known as Typhoon Odette in the Philippines, which devastated parts of the central Philippines. The initiative was spearheaded by UFO president Mar Masilungan.

Saipan Tribune reached out to Masilungan for comment yesterday, but was unable to get a response as of press time.

According to the website of nonprofit organization Direct Relief, it said that Typhoon Odette made landfall on Dec. 16 in the southern region of the Philippines and moved westward. With 168 mile-per-hour winds, Direct Relief said that Typhoon Odette closely compares to a Category 5 hurricane.

Separately, CNN Philippines on Dec. 22 reported that the Philippine National Police at the time reported that at least 375 people have died, at least 515 injured, and almost 60 people missing due to destruction caused by the typhoon.

Authorities reported agriculture damage and losses across 10 regions amounting to $51.6 million.