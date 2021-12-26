UFO holds donation drive for Typhoon Odette victims

CNMI United Filipino Organization volunteers conduct a donation drive

CNMI United Filipino Organization volunteers conduct a donation drive at the San Jose intersection on Dec. 24. The proceeds will go to families affected by Super Typhoon Rai, known as Typhoon Odette in the Philippines. CNN reported last week that the death toll of the typhoon neared 400 with at least 500 injured and 56 still missing. (JOSHUA SANTOS)

Volunteers of the CNMI United Filipino Organization held a donation drive at the San Jose Intersection last Dec. 24, with proceeds going to families affected by Super Typhoon Rai, known as Typhoon Odette in the Philippines, which devastated parts of the central Philippines. The initiative was spearheaded by UFO president Mar Masilungan.

Saipan Tribune reached out to Masilungan for comment yesterday, but was unable to get a response as of press time.

According to the website of nonprofit organization Direct Relief, it said that Typhoon Odette made landfall on Dec. 16 in the southern region of the Philippines and moved westward. With 168 mile-per-hour winds, Direct Relief said that Typhoon Odette closely compares to a Category 5 hurricane.

CNMI United Filipino Organization volunteers conduct a donation drive

Separately, CNN Philippines on Dec. 22 reported that the Philippine National Police at the time reported that at least 375 people have died, at least 515 injured, and almost 60 people missing due to destruction caused by the typhoon.

Authorities reported agriculture damage and losses across 10 regions amounting to $51.6 million.

Jun Dayao Dayao
This post is published under the Contributing Author. He/she does not normally work for Saipan Tribune but contributes for a specific topic or series.

