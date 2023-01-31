T’Way to increase Seoul-Saipan flights

The number of flights from South Korea to the Marianas will continue to increase in the next several months compared to January 2023.

This month a total of 56 flights are being operated by Jeju Air, T’way Air, and Asiana Airlines from Seoul to Saipan, providing 10,512 available air seats.

In February T’way will double its current four flights a week to eight flights (including one extra flight on Feb. 28). This will increase the total flights for the month to 69 flights, with 12,969 available air seats.

“The doubling of flights by T’way in February is a very good sign of continued interest in the Marianas by South Koreans travelers, coupled with gradual stabilization of the exchange rate that we’ve battling for several months as a U.S. dollar-based destination,” said MVA acting board chair Gloria Cavanagh. “Travel agents report almost 80% of the additional February flights are already booked, so this is a very positive indicator of where the market is heading.”

In March 2023, although the Marianas is expecting to lose twice weekly direct flights by Asiana Airlines, T’way is scheduled to pick up the slack with twice weekly charter flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays, resulting in a small increase of 58 flights and 10,962 compared to January. The charter flights will continue twice weekly flights from March 1 to April 26, 2023. The additional T’way flights are only available for booking through main travel agencies in Korea under a co-op promotion between the airline and travel agencies.

According to the MVA, there are positive indications for even more flights from South Korea in April, but the airlines have yet to make a formal announcement. (MVA)

