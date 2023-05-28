Share











American Memorial Park

Sign up now for this summer’s Let’s Go Fishing program hosted by American Memorial Park.

These two-day fishing clinics will focus on teaching youth (age 10-15) to fish using a talaya (fishing net) and a rod and reel. Participants will also learn about fishing sustainably and caring for our marine environment.

The program will take place at Micro Beach pavilion from 8am to 2pm. Registration for each session will open two weeks prior to the event, and registration links will be made available on the park’s social media pages @americanmemorialpark on Instagram and American Memorial Park on Facebook. Sign up is easy and will be done online.

To participate, select one of the two-day clinics. Each session is limited to 10 people.

Rod & reel session 1: June 21-22

Rod & reel session 2: June 28-29

Rod & reel session 3: August 9-10

Talaya session 1: July 19-20

Talaya session 2: July 26-27

Talaya session 3: August 2-3

If you have any questions, email reneeann_manibusan@nps.gov or contact us at (670) 234-7207 Ext. 2020. (NPS)