Potential delay in processing of the May 31 benefit payments to BOG retiree accounts
Tag: BOG
Due to Bank of Guam’s system outage, benefit payments due on May 31, 2023, to Bank of Guam retiree account members may be delayed.
“We are working with the Bank of Guam to confirm the transfer of funds. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding,” said the NMI Settlement Fund in a news release over the weekend.
An update will be provided as soon as this is resolved. Contact the Settlement Fund at (670) 322-3863; fax: (670) 664-8080; or email: info@nmisf.com (PR)