LibDay parade, festivities to resume

After a two-year lull because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Liberation Day festivities will be resuming this year, complete with food concession stands and a parade.

The celebration’s return was learned during a meeting yesterday where the members of the Liberation Day Committee that will prepare for this year’s Liberation Day festivities were presented.

Tentatively, the five-day entertainment and food concessions at the Garapan Fishing Base will be from June 30 to July 4, starting at 6:30pm to 10pm each night

On July 4 itself, there will be a parade that will start at 10am from the Quartermaster on Beach Road and will make its way all through Beach Road until the grandstand at the Garapan Fishing Base. There will be a 30-minute fireworks display in the evening at the Garapan Fishing Base.

Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang said the CNMI hadn’t had a Liberation Day parade in the past two years because of COVID-19 issues, “but it’s time to come out and enjoy the July 4th activities.”

He encourages the community to come up with beautiful floats “and make this year a good one.”

The only difference this year is that there will be no Royal Court, but the previous queens of the past five years from 2019 to 2014 are invited to attend. Also, as of right now, there is no grand marshal for the event yet, but the committee is deciding on having three, to make up for the past two years.

There are also prizes for the best floats that participate in the parade and there is no entrance fee for the float competition. The first-place winner will take home $5,000, second place is $4,000, third place is $3,000, fourth place is $2,000, fifth place is $1,000 and the consolation prize is $500.

There is no set theme for this year’s 76th Liberation Day celebration yet, but the committee has expressed its desire to tie it with what has happened in the previous two years during the pandemic. The theme might be decided upon in the next two weeks.

Henry Hofschneider, special assistant to the mayor, is encouraging volunteers to help out with the preparation prior to festivities.

For questions, or to register as a food vendor or to participate in the entertainment, contact the Saipan Mayor’s Office at (670)234-6208, or email ykishimoto@mos.gov.mp.