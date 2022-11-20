Limited business hours at Judiciary this week
In light of the gubernatorial runoff election on Nov. 25, 2022, the Judiciary has updated its hours of operation during the week of Nov. 20, 2022. The Judiciary will have limited business hours due to the annual professional development and employee recognition series on Saipan, Thanksgiving holiday, and runoff election.
Hours of operation for Guma’ Hustisia, Kotten Tinian, and Centron Hustisia on Saipan, Tinian and Rota, respectively, will be as follows:
– Monday, Nov. 21: Closed for Professional Development Series
– Tuesday, Nov. 22: Closed for Professional Development Series
– Wednesday Nov, 23: Open for regular business hours
– Thursday, Nov.24: Closed for Thanksgiving Day
– Friday, Nov. 25: Closed for runoff election
While facilities are closed, Judiciary personnel may be teleworking or activated for emergency and essential services. Bail, family protection, emergency and time-sensitive hearings may be set as necessary. Please visit the Judiciary’s website at www.nmijudiciary.gov for court information. (PR)